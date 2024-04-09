imPRESS Launches "colorFX by imPRESS Car Sweepstakes," Offering the Chance to Win a BMW in a custom colorFX shade

The NO GLUE press-on nail leader is gifting a lucky winner a new BMW in their preferred high-def chromatic colorFX hue, reinforcing the brand's commitment to creativity and customer excitement

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS NO GLUE Manicure from KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce their first-ever Car Sweepstakes, inspired by the brand's latest launch, colorFX by imPRESS . By entering to win, consumers get the chance to drive home their dream car in a custom color that emulates the collection's bold hues. The sweepstakes launched on April 2, 2024 on impressbeauty.com and will run until June 9, 2024.

Consumers can enter the Car Sweepstakes by visiting impressbeauty.com and registering before 11:59 p.m. (ET) on June 9th. Entrants also have the opportunity to earn additional bonus entries after submitting the official online entry form, by referring a friend, watching the promotional YouTube video, and visiting the colorFX by imPRESS homepage. There will be one grand prize winner, receiving a BMW 2 Series 230i Coupe colored in the winner's choice of a colorFX shade. The prize also includes sales tax, registration, and transfer fees, along with a cash payment to assist with any tax obligations for the recipient. The prize winner will be selected by a random drawing on June 10, 2024.

The #1 brand in the KISS nail portfolio, imPRESS is redefining the DIY press-on nail experience. imPRESS manicures require NO GLUE, no damage to your natural nails and are designed with a Patented SuperHold Adhesive for up to 7-Day Wear. They take minutes to apply - just peel, press and go! The new colorFX by imPRESS is re-imagining color with chrome-like effects and unique, trendy colors that push the boundaries of regular nail polish.

"We are thrilled to offer our first-ever custom luxury car sweepstakes in celebration of our colorFX by imPRESS launch, featuring high-definition chromatic colors that resonate with the captivating color tones found on BMW cars. We recognized an opportunity to engage with and reward our customers in a BIG way that they can enjoy every single day – a fast, beautiful car to match their quick, flawless manicure. With the promotion, we are encouraging creativity, self-expression, a sense of luxury every day – and of course – on-trend nails with minimal effort and spend," says Krisitn Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director of KISS Products, Inc.

Full details on the colorFX by imPRESS Car Sweepstakes rules can be found at impressbeauty.com . colorFX by imPRESS are available for $10.99 online at impressbeauty.com and in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide. Follow us on Instagram @imPRESSbeauty #imPRESSmanicure

No purchase necessary. Ends 6/9/24 at 11:59 pm ET. For complete Official Rules visit www.impressbeauty.com/pages/colorfx-car-giveaway . Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous states and DC who are 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license. BMW and BMW of North America, LLC are not affiliated or sponsors of the sweepstakes.

About imPRESS:

imPRESS, the #1 brand, in the KISS portfolio offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformations. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

