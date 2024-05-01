imPRESS Press-On Manicure & AriZona® Beverages Team Up to Launch Limited-Edition Nail Collection

Thirsty for a mani refresh? The award-winning imPRESS NO GLUE manicure collaborates with America's No. 1 Selling Iced Tea Brand on an iconic collection

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Press-On Manicure from KISS, the world's leader in professional quality nail products, is thrilled to unveil its latest co-branded collaboration with AriZona®. Aligned in mission, values and creativity, the two category owners have created a limited-edition collection of four inspired nail designs by AriZona signature colors and flavors.

Born in the heart of Brooklyn in 1992, AriZona® Beverages came onto the scene with a fresh take on iced tea, Like imPRESS, AriZona® is known for their uniquely designed packaging and iconic prints with serious shelf appeal – easily lending itself to a bold, playful new collection that blends the best of both brands.

imPRESS, the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio's high-tech PureFit Technology to ensure the most comfortable fit on natural nails. A Patented Super Hold Adhesive for long-lasting wear up to 7 days. With no glue needed and no dry time, chips, or smudges, all you have to do is press on and go for the easiest manicure ever!

The AriZona x imPRESS Press-On Manicure collection brings the refreshing joy of the AriZona world to the beauty category. Each kit includes 30 nails, a prep pad, mini nail file, and a manicure stick, available in four styles that pay homage to the AriZona brand's designs:

Cherry Blossom – Cherry Blossom is inspired by AriZona's #1 flavor and iconic pattern. A perfect mani to get you ready for summer!

– is inspired by #1 flavor and iconic pattern. A perfect mani to get you ready for summer! Original Lemon Tea - Original Lemon Tea features AriZona's original Aztec design - The pop of color will definitely bring 90s-summer vibes to your fingertips!

- Original Lemon Tea features original Aztec design - The pop of color will definitely bring 90s-summer vibes to your fingertips! Watermelon - Watermelon features AriZona's signature southwest Americana look, like the original Juice Cocktail labels from the 90's.

- Watermelon features signature southwest Americana look, like the original Juice Cocktail labels from the 90's. Fruit Punch - Fruit Punch features AriZona's OG Fruit Cocktail design - a perfect choice for anyone looking to add a pop of vibrant personality to their fingertips.

"At imPRESS Press-On Manicure, we are always looking for brand partners who can help us to deliver exciting, on-trend designs," says Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director. "We are very excited to join forces with AriZona, because our companies are so aligned in our unwavering passion for quality, affordability, and consistent innovation… and we love that there is an unexpected element of surprise and delight with this partnership as well! Together, we are able to introduce a new fashion nail concept that inspires both beverage and beauty fans to express themselves while sipping their favorite drinks."

AriZona x imPRESS Press-On Manicure has a suggested retail price of $9.99 and can be purchased online at imPRESSBeauty.com on May 1, 2024.

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

About AriZona Iced Tea

AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona's mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and "keeping it real" no frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about the AriZona please visit drinkarizona.com .

