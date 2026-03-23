Improve Recruitment Outcomes Through More Diverse Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how inclusive trial design choices impact patient recruitment, participation and data quality across underrepresented populations. Attendees discover practical ways to improve clinical data collection and embed patient voice through culturally relevant engagement. The featured speakers will share how medical affairs and patient engagement teams can strengthen trust using advocacy partnerships, social listening and tailored outreach. Attendees will gain actionable frameworks to advance health equity in clinical research, with strategies that can be applied right away.

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does diversity in clinical trials look like in practice?

Representation in clinical research is not just about numbers, but also about trust, access and designing studies that work for people in practice, not just theory. This is particularly true in the rare disease research space, where barriers to participation are often amplified, resources are slimmer and traditional patient recruitment approaches often fall short.

Drawing on real-world experience across clinical operations, medical affairs and patient advocacy programs, the featured speakers will share practical strategies for building inclusion in clinical development. With a special focus on rare diseases through sickle cell disease, which predominantly affects African American communities, this webinar will explore how inclusive clinical trial design decisions directly impact who can participate, how clinical data collection across diverse populations is conducted and how community partnerships and advocacy engagement programs can help bridge longstanding gaps.

Attendees will also hear how medical affairs, pharmacists and patient engagement teams can amplify the patient's voice through culturally relevant communications, social listening and tailored outreach strategies to support patient recruitment in clinical trials.

Furthermore, the speakers will discuss everyday decisions across these functions that influence participation; from how teams communicate to where studies take place to how stakeholders collaborate across biopharma, CROs, advocacy organizations and community networks in the ever-evolving treatment landscape. These are all critical factors in improving health equity in clinical research and engaging underrepresented populations in clinical trials.

This webinar will create a roadmap for building trials that better reflect the communities they aim to serve, strengthening trust, improving enrollment and ultimately improving outcomes to create more impactful research.

Register for this webinar to learn how to operationalize diverse clinical trials through inclusive design, community partnership and patient-centered engagement.

Join Antonio Drea (Moderator), Director, TransPerfect Life Sciences; Candy Vila, PharmD, MSPH, PhD, Sr. Director, Patient & Medical Affairs, Encoded; Deena Shaar, Founder & Principal, Athena IVD; Kim Cohee, MS, Executive Director, Patient Advocacy, Tenaya Therapeutics; Tobias Kruse, Managing Director, Europe, Clariness; Jenifer Ngo Waldrop, Executive Director, Rare Disease Diversity Coalition, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 09, 2026, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Recruitment Outcomes Through More Diverse Clinical Trials.

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