Improved Necktie with Stabilizing Design Invented (RGL-144)

"A lot can be determined by a person's appearance, which can sometimes be directly correlated with job performance. My invention will provide a male with a proper-looking tie and thus a proper-looking appearance," said the inventor. The KNOTHOLE NECKTIE CONTROL SYSTEM (KNCS) allows a necktie to remain stationary. It eliminates having to employ tie clasps, pins or tacks. This necktie leaves the wearer with a neat and attractive appearance. This will, in turn, provide self-confidence, which may result in increased productivity.

