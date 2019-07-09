Improved website for My Cancer Genome launched

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and GenomOncology LLC announce the launch of the newly redesigned and improved My Cancer Genome website. The new site showcases the breadth and depth of curated content from My Cancer Genome.

Powered by GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform, the site offers clinicians, researchers and patients access to a wealth of information about the latest developments in precision cancer medicine. Using powerful search and filtering technology, users can explore clinical trials, biomarkers, diseases, drugs or pathways. My Cancer Genome ties together the body of knowledge on precision cancer medicine.

The improvements with www.mycancergenome.org include:

New Search and Navigation - search directly for relevant content or drill down to more detailed information.

- search directly for relevant content or drill down to more detailed information. Expanded Content - Detail pages combine visual representations with curated content, GENIE 1 data, NCI definitions, and more.

- Detail pages combine visual representations with curated content, GENIE data, NCI definitions, and more. Enhanced Clinical Trial Searching - Robust faceting allows targeted clinical trial searches based on disease and biomarker eligibility criteria, phase, and recruiting status.

- Robust faceting allows targeted clinical trial searches based on disease and biomarker eligibility criteria, phase, and recruiting status. Therapies in Context - Therapies are displayed within the context of the related biomarker, disease, or drug page.

"Ever since the release of the first version of My Cancer Genome, we have been envisioning an updated version that enables us to scale and expand our content. This release realizes the vision of that long-term goal and enhances the website's features to drive precision cancer medicine treatment."

- Mia Levy, M.D., Ph.D. Levy co-founded My Cancer Genome, the nation's first web-based precision cancer knowledge resource, in 2011.

"Our goal in creating this new website was to retain the focus on what clinicians, researchers, and patients need and want out of a precision oncology website, while at the same time greatly expanding the content. We are also very excited to present our much improved clinical trial search tool," said Christine Micheel, Ph.D., co-lead of My Cancer Genome.

"The new My Cancer Genome site is designed for flexibility and adaptability, providing both curated and calculated content to physicians, researchers and patients. This tool will allow those practicing in oncology or affected by cancer the ability to find and apply real-time content. We are excited to partner with Vanderbilt and the My Cancer Genome team to bring this new capability to market."

- Brad Wertz, CEO of GenomOncology

To develop the new website, the My Cancer Genome team worked with development partner and content licensee GenomOncology. Additional features of My Cancer Genome will continue to be rolled out in a series of releases as the next phase of the website is completed. For more information on My Cancer Genome, visit www.mycancergenome.org.

About My Cancer Genome

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center launched My Cancer Genome in January 2011 to help physicians and researchers track the latest developments in precision cancer medicine and connect with clinical research trials.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology has the leading precision oncology platform powered by its proprietary Knowledge Management System (KMS) which enables clinical decision support, virtual molecular tumor boards, clinical trial matching, and advanced analytics. The solutions power clinical decision-making at innovative cancer centers and laboratories worldwide. More information can be found on the company's website at www.genomoncology.com.

1 The AACR Project GENIE Consortium. AACR Project GENIE: Powering Precision Medicine Through An International Consortium, Cancer Discov. 2017 Aug;7(8):818-831. Dataset Version 5.

