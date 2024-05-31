Improving Service Desk Efficiency: Info-Tech Research Group's Guide to Enhancing Incident Resolution Through ITSM Ticket Data Optimization

Info-Tech Research Group's new blueprint provides a comprehensive guide to analyzing IT service management (ITSM) ticket data and addressing key challenges, such as poor ticket hygiene, undocumented tickets, and overwhelming metrics. The recently published research offers actionable insights to help organizations improve service desk efficiency and decision-making.

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With the growing complexity and volume of IT service tickets, organizations are struggling to maintain efficient service desk operations. Recent advancements in AI and data analytics offer new opportunities to gain insights from IT service management (ITSM) ticket data, making it crucial for service desks to consider how best to leverage these technologies. Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint, Analyze Your ITSM Ticket Data, addresses the challenges faced by service desks by offering a comprehensive approach to optimize service desk performance through data analysis. By centralizing and standardizing ticket data, tracking meaningful metrics, and systematically analyzing results, organizations can drive significant improvements in service quality and operational efficiency.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Analyze Your ITSM Ticket Data” blueprint offers actionable insights to help organizations improve service desk efficiency and decision-making. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Like with any practice, analyzing ITSM ticket data works best with a defined flow," says Benedict Chang, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Service desks improve their services by leveraging ticket data to inform their actions, but many organizations don't know where to start. It's tempting to wait for perfect data, but there's a lot of value in analyzing ticket data as it exists today."

Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes the importance of a structured approach to ITSM ticket data analysis. By following a three-phase methodology, organizations can improve ticket data cleanliness, identify key trends, and make informed decisions to enhance service desk performance. This recommended framework ensures that service desks can keep pace with evolving business needs while maintaining high standards of customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

"By reviewing ticket data, organizations can improve organically. This process provides insights into the state of the environment, the health of processes, and the quality of services. Regular data analysis drives continuous improvements," says Mahmoud Ramin, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "The results of the ticket analysis should be acted on, which may include celebrating successes when the data looks good. If necessary, the results can inform larger changes to service desk strategy or processes. It's also essential to communicate the results to the right stakeholders, from end users to technicians to leadership."

The research found within the new blueprint outlines a comprehensive approach for leveraging ITSM ticket data effectively. This structured methodology ensures organizations can systematically gather, analyze, and act on ticket data to drive meaningful improvements. The approach includes the following steps:

Gather Data: Collect ticket data or start measuring the right metrics to ensure comprehensive coverage of service desk activities.

Collect ticket data or start measuring the right metrics to ensure comprehensive coverage of service desk activities. Extract and Analyze: Organize and visualize data to extract insights, identifying patterns and trends that can inform decisions.

Organize and visualize data to extract insights, identifying patterns and trends that can inform decisions. Act on the Results: Implement low-effort improvements and celebrate quick successes to build momentum and demonstrate immediate value.

Implement low-effort improvements and celebrate quick successes to build momentum and demonstrate immediate value. Implement Larger Changes: Reference ticket data while implementing process, tooling, and other changes to ensure alignment with data-driven insights.

Reference ticket data while implementing process, tooling, and other changes to ensure alignment with data-driven insights. Communicate the Results: Use data to show the value of efforts, effectively conveying the impact to stakeholders at all levels, from end users to leadership.

Info-Tech's research details how systematic ITSM ticket data analysis can transform service desk operations, emphasizing the necessity of a phased approach. This method ensures that organizations not only meet current operational goals but also enhance their ability to adapt to future challenges. By integrating comprehensive data analysis practices, service desks can improve incident resolution times, reduce operational costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Adopting these practices positions service desks to address issues as they arise, maintain high service standards, and continuously drive operational excellence.

For exclusive and timely commentary on this topic from Info-Tech's analysts and access to the complete Analyze Your ITSM Ticket Data blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group