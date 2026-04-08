NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre, a performance-driven creative agency specializing in healthcare and life sciences, today announced the appointment of Paulina De la Riva as Chief Strategy Officer, further strengthening the agency's leadership team and advancing its integrated, performance-driven model.

Imre Appoints Paulina De la Riva as Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate Integrated, Performance-Driven Strategy Model

Paulina joins Imre with more than 18 years of experience spanning consumer and healthcare marketing at agencies including TBWA, McCann, and Ogilvy Health. She brings a rare, end-to-end strategic perspective that connects business ambition to brand meaning and, ultimately, to how brands show up in market. Having started her career as a creative before evolving into a brand strategist and digital, data-driven marketing expert, Paulina has an intuitive understanding of how ideas translate from insight to execution.

This unique blend of experiences allows her to bridge disciplines that are too often siloed, ensuring business strategy, brand positioning, and activation are aligned and complement one another. For Imre's clients, that means more differentiated, empathetic messaging grounded in real human insight and more effective engagement, delivered in ways that feel personal and relevant.

Equally important, Paulina's approach enables greater precision and efficiency, leading to an improved speed to market. By aligning planning and activation under a clear strategy, she reduces gaps, increases the pace of decisions, and makes every touchpoint more effective. The result at Imre will be a more integrated, responsive offering that will strengthen both the impact and the value Imre can deliver.

Paulina's mandate at Imre is further integration of the agency's specialized strategy capabilities—brand, medical, media, and experience—with analytics, into a more unified, agile model that will enable faster deployment, stronger collaboration, and greater performance impact for clients.

"Paulina is a rarity in our industry. She understands how insight, creativity, experience, data, and performance work together—and how to integrate teams so they can thrive. That integration allows us to operate in agile pods, move faster, and deliver more effective solutions to market for our clients," said Nadine Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Imre.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Imre at such a pivotal moment," said Paulina. "We are evolving the agency model built on scale to one built on integration, agility, and measurable impact. Imre already has the foundation to lead. My role is to bring together strategy, creative, and performance in a way that drives increased business results."

The addition of Paulina's leadership marks an important step forward as Imre continues to scale its differentiated model—combining speed, strategic rigor, and creative excellence to meet the evolving demands of healthcare marketing.

About Imre:

Imre is a performance-driven creative agency that connects people to brands for life's most important decisions. With roots 33 years deep in the worlds of digital, social, advertising, and PR, Imre is now a full-service agency of record (AOR) supporting an impressive roster of accounts at all stages of the brand life cycle, including both HCP and DTC launches, led by a team of seasoned launch experts. Imre's innovative approaches span across creative, brand strategy, omnichannel marketing, AI optimization, influencer, paid media, and the latest in data and analytics. The agency maintains offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, and is an LGBTQ-founded company.

SOURCE Imre