Imre selects Fred Hickman III as EVP to lead Account Services

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre, a performance-driven creative agency specializing in healthcare and life sciences, today announced the appointment of Fred Hickman III as Executive Vice President, Group Account Lead, where he will lead the agency's Account Services department.

Fred brings 19 years of pharmaceutical marketing experience, with deep expertise spanning strategic marketing, commercial operations, and cross-functional leadership. Over the course of his career, and most recently with Klick, Fred has led brand strategy and market development initiatives across rare disease, pediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, neurological, and medical devices among other categories, here in the US and around the globe, consistently balancing operational excellence and creativity, with the regulatory rigor required of life sciences.

"Fred brings a rare combination of strategic precision, operational leadership excellence, and the kind of collaborative mindset that elevates the people around him," said Nadine Lafond, CEO of Imre. "He understands Account Services as the connective tissue of an agency—championing great work, strengthening client relationships, and driving delivery excellence, as both the translator of the client challenge, and as the final connection upon delivery of a deliverable. We're excited to welcome him and confident in the leadership he'll bring as we continue to scale."

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Imre. As the agency builds a future-ready accelerated launch model designed for the realities of modern healthcare marketing—where speed, adaptability, and partnership are essential—Account Services will play a central role. Fred will be critical in scaling the agency's operating model to amplify the Imre approach, driving faster timelines, sharper accountability, and stronger competitive advantage for clients.

Imre is intentionally committing to the agile principles that fueled its success, advancing a focused Agile transformation and refining organizational ways of working to accelerate decision-making and deepen client integration. Hickman's background in cross-functional leadership and commercial operations positions him to be instrumental in embedding these modern methodologies across teams.

"I'm excited to partner with this team to help clients deliver solutions grounded in the real experiences of people living with these conditions," added Hickman. "By leading with empathy, practical thinking, and agility, we can ensure we're making a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients we're committed to serving."

