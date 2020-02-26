imre Grows Creative & Digital Activation Team in 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- imre, an independent, integrated marketing and communications agency, welcomed a series of senior hires in Q1. The agency hired Patrick Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Creative Tom Pompei, Senior Vice President of Digital Activation and Josh Simon, Vice President of Social Marketing.

Patrick 'Sully' Sullivan is an internationally award-winning Creative Director and copywriter, who joins the agency from his role as Global Creative Director for Marriott International. With over two decades of experience in the creative industry, Sully has previously led integrated brand and activation work for the likes of PepsiCo, MarsWrigley, Grey Goose, Ford Motor Company, MillerCoors, Shriners Hospitals, Europcar, Nestle and more. He's also appeared as a panelist at New York's Advertising Week. He will reside out of imre's new headquarters based in Baltimore, Maryland.

"Imre's fiercely independent culture and diverse creative mojo definitely rang my bell. I'm grateful to be joining a team that's so passionate about making work that matters," said Sullivan. "I believe brands should choose their words wisely and that empathetic storytelling is the secret sauce for transforming people into true brand believers," he added.

The imre team announced even more firepower added to their consumer team, with the addition of Tom Pompei. Tom joined imre on January 21, as Senior Vice President of Digital Activation. Pompei comes to the mid-sized agency from Fleishman Hillard, where he served as Senior Vice President of Digital/Social; working on NBC Sports, JP Morgan Chase, J&J, among others. He joins imre's New York office.

"It's beyond exciting to join an agency that has such a progressive vision for the modern approach to marketing and the digital ecosystem," said Pompei. "I look forward to shaping and bringing that vision to life with some of the world's leading consumer brands," he explained.

Additionally, the imre team hired Josh Simon to their new Philadelphia office location. Josh, a former client of imre Health, joins from AstraZeneca. Simon will be the Vice President of Social Marketing of imre's healthcare practice, dedicating much of his time on the GSK and Pfizer portfolios for the business.

"I've admired watching imre's approach to infusing more empathy in marketing from where I previously sat on the client side. Joining the imre Health team and getting exposure to their unique approach from the inside, and working to evolve it, is something I'm really looking forward to." he noted.

Dave Imre, CEO and founder of the firm, equates the agency's explosive growth and ability to attract new talent to the growing imperative for agencies to agile and bring innovative solutions to clients. "Clients are hungry for creative thinking and activation that will move the needle for their brands."

Imre works with many of the world's leading brands across pharmaceuticals, biotech, equipment and textiles, automotive and aftermarket, sports and personal care brands providing full-service creative, social media, digital marketing and public relations services. The agency's client roster includes: Airstream, AstraZeneca, Dickies, NFL, PepsiCo, Pfizer, STIHL, Toyota and Under Armour among others.

The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and this February opened its fourth office in Philadelphia. Imre is an LGBTQ-owned and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier. To learn more, please visit: www.imre.com.

