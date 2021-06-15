Imre Hires Atul Sharma to Deepen Commitment to Business Intelligence

Atul comes to imre with more than 22 years of data sciences and storytelling experience including most recently at Porter Novelli where he served as Vice President of Analytics, a key member of the Omnicom PR Group. He brings broad analytics experience from Fortune 500 brands including 18 years at American Express, in addition to work supporting Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Omnipod and the US Army.

"In the past 18 months, imre has doubled down on our promise to anchor brilliant creative activations in deep human insights and oriented towards business impact," said Crystalyn Stuart, Partner and President at imre. "Atul brings rich business intelligence experience and a real flair for helping partners understand strategic and performance analytics through data storytelling, we are elated to welcome him."

In his role, Atul will lead a team of analysts specializing in modern, transformative digital marketing in life sciences and consumer marketing.

"I'm looking forward to helping shine a light on the power of data science through processes and tools that will help people more easily understand what analytics can do for a program," said Atul. "The imre team is similar to a big family and the approach the leadership team has taken to recognize and connect with me in my early days is not like what I've experienced in other environments."

imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, GSK, Infiniti, John Deere, McCormick, Pfizer, and the NFL. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. imre is an LGBTQ-founded and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

To learn more about imre or to consider joining the team, please visit: www.imre.com/careers.

SOURCE imre

Related Links

www.imre.com

