Imre Welcomes Bria Rooney as Newest Leader Strengthening Earned Media Expertise

Bria comes to imre with close to a decade of experience, most recently at GCI Health, where she served as an Account Director and quickly was promoted to Vice President. Bria attributes keys to success as continuing to keep a pulse on modern consumer media consumption habits and the application of outside-the-box campaign ideas which she's overseen for major brands including Excedrin, Eucrisa and Nature Made.

"Identification of the most relevant cultural moments and connecting client priorities into those conversations is core to imre's approach to modern PR and influencer strategy. Shaping consumer behavior and attitudes by proving relevance is how we earn attention for our clients, and Bria's experience will be key to the growth and success of our practice moving forward," said Stephanie Friess, Senior Vice President at imre. "Bria's track record bolsters our approach to earned activation and specifically how we think differently with our client partners to continue delivering next-level earned attention and brand belief."

At imre, Bria steps into a team of earned media specialists where she will be responsible for new campaign strategy leadership as well as team development and business growth. She'll also have responsibility to integrate among a broader team of consumer experience and activation specialists including strategy & insights, creative, social, digital, media, and intelligence & analytics.

"As my career has developed, my passion for getting people to think differently about brands and products has only grown stronger. Shedding light on the core mission of a brand and seeing the impact has been rewarding," said Bria. "I've also craved leadership work that broaches consumer and health and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to immediately step in and help develop a team of creative thinkers and flawless executioners."

imre works with many of the world's leading and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, GSK, Infiniti, John Deere, McCormick, the NFL and Pfizer. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. imre is an LGBTQ-founded and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

