In a Stress-Filled Year, SYNEVIT®'s NEUROCOMPLEX-B® Is Naturally Boosting Moods

From Economics to Politics, Work Strains to Ethical Concerns, the Average American Faces Many Stressors. Synevit's Vitamin B Complex Helps Naturally Maintain Mental, Physical, and Emotional Wellness.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern consumers experience high levels of stress. It's important for them to take steps to manage that stress. One option for long-term mental stamina, physical health, and emotional stability is to use SYNEVIT®'s NEUROCOMPLEX-B®.

In 2019, three-quarters of American adults reported symptoms of stress—and that was before the pandemic. Since then, the number of things stressing the average adult in the U.S. has increased, and 2024 is particularly troublesome. Every election year is tense. Inflation continues to drag on the economy, and high interest rates have many individuals feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The debate between remote and in-person work continues. Even something as small as sleep is taking center stage. In April of 2024, Gallup reported that, for the first time since 2001, a majority of Americans ( 57% ) say "they would feel better if they got more sleep."

"People are feeling the stress," says SYNEVIT founder and CEO George Cvetkovski. "Life is overwhelming at the moment, and they need the opportunities, support, and tools to regain some mental, physical, and emotional balance. You can take a deep breath or go for a walk—and that's great to calm down in the moment. But for long-term mental health and stability, you need more. That's why we created NEUROCOMPLEX-B®."

NEUROCOMPLEX-B® is a vitamin B complex that uses naturally sourced active ingredients, including B1, B6, and B12. These each have a distinctive role in supporting heart and nerve health, immune system health, and growth and development, respectively. As part of the NEUROCOMPLEX-B® formula, they help support nerve system function, red blood cell formation, DNA synthesis, and—critically as relates to stress—mood enhancement.

The product is formulated as a slow-release complex that provides optimal absorption and bioavailability. The result is a supplement designed to maintain mental, physical, and emotional health through natural vitamins that the body and mind require on a regular basis—which can be a quiet yet critical form of support in a year fraught with stress-inducing elements at every turn.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com .

