In an Era of Escalating Cyber Threats, Commvault and Lenovo Simplify Enterprise Data Protection and Speed Recovery in the Hybrid Cloud

News provided by

COMMVAULT

11 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

-- Joint solution delivers a powerful combination of robust data protection, scalability, and operational efficiency to global customers --

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced new highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organizations, powered by Lenovo technology.

Paired with Lenovo's award-winning hardware systems, Commvault is delivering simplicity to IT teams with data protection and management from a single view, while giving CIOs flexibility, reliability, and blazing performance at immense scale with better TCO and faster time to value.

"Innovation through collaboration has always been at the heart of Commvault. Partnering with Lenovo propels us further into a future where enterprises can safely say their data is secured, protected, and recoverable," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "This partnership stands as a testament to both companies' commitment to supporting global enterprises in navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by today's data-driven business landscape."

"As we continue to operate in such a fast-paced and data-driven business environment, ensuring the safety, accessibility, and recoverability of critical business data has never been more important. It is for this exact reason that Commvault and Lenovo have come together to deliver highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organizations," said Brian Connors, Vice President and General Manager, Software & Business Development, Lenovo.

Commvault software is recognized for its unmatched depth in cloud-native integrations, supporting an array of applications, databases, and infrastructures. For the 12th consecutive year, Gartner positioned Commvault as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Commvault also ranked highest in six out of seven use cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

To learn more about cyber threat protection and recovery from Commvault and Lenovo, join us at GITEX Dubai, Booth #H5-A40. Together we'll be delving deeper into the challenges enterprises face and exploring how our newly combined offerings can help create a safer, simpler, and more resilient enterprise. Register today!

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

