In-app Advertising Market to be Worth $410.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-app advertising market size is anticipated to reach USD 410.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of smartphones and rising user preference for mobile apps for gaming, online shopping, and other activities is offering enormous growth opportunities for the global in-app advertising industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the interstitial ads segment is estimated to record substantial growth at the rate of nearly 15% during the period 2023-2030. This can be attributed to the variety of benefits, such as wide application support, ease of implementation, and affordability which drives high returns on investment.

Based on platforms, the iOS segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of iOS devices in developing countries such as South Korea , China , and Japan . The segment accounted for nearly 32% market share in 2022.

, , and . The segment accounted for nearly 32% market share in 2022. Based on application, the gaming segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share of the market by 2030. The ability to create a more engaging experience through video and banner ads is driving the growth of the gaming segment.

The key market players focus on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their service offerings and expand their market presence in various regions.

Read 171 page market research report, "In-app Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Platform, By Application (Entertainment, Gaming, Social, Online Shopping, Payment & Ticketing, News, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

In-app Advertising Market Growth & Trends

The increasing popularity of e-commerce and gaming applications is driving the growth of the in-app advertising market. Incorporating in-app advertising campaigns enables advertisers to build effective revenue-generation strategies by displaying advertisements on mobile applications. According to research, smartphone users spend more than 90% of their time on various applications, making it an ideal choice for marketers for advertising.

In-app advertisements help marketers generate more user engagement than mobile web advertising. Incorporating video, banners, and interstitials in applications allows advertisers to increase traffic and create brand awareness while generating higher investment returns. Furthermore, implementing in-app advertisements allows marketers to gain information about changing consumer preferences and study several attributes related to usage patterns, age, interests, and location providing significant growth opportunities for the market.

The advertisers are incorporating the latest technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to collect information about changing consumer behavior and preferences. Advanced data collection and analytics solutions have helped marketers target customers effectively. Furthermore, key market players focus on mergers and acquisitions of innovative solution providers to gain access to advanced analytics and improve their market presence.

The rising focus of iOS and Android platforms on protecting users' personal information by preventing unauthorized access to third-party applications and the growing privacy concerns have significantly affected companies that collect users' data for their advertising campaigns. The recent developments regarding privacy and security by platforms are helping users protect their data and give them access to choose whether they want to share their personal information.

In-app Advertising Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-app advertising market based on type, platform, application, and region:

In-app Advertising Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Rich Media Ads

Video Ads

Native Ads

In-app Advertising Market - Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Android

iOS

Others

In-app Advertising Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Entertainment

Gaming

Social

Online Shopping

Payment & Ticketing

News

Others

In-app Advertising Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Argentina



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the In-app Advertising Market

ironSource (Unity Software Inc.)

Google AdMob (Google LLC)

BYYD Inc

Flurry (Yahoo Inc.)

TUNE, Inc.

Amobee, Inc.

InMobi

Glispa GmbH

AppLovin

Chartboost, Inc

Smaato, Inc.

Leadbolt

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.