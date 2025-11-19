In Brazil, responsibly sourced corn goes from field to cereal bowl

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global plant-based company, we rely on crops—from wheat to rice to oats—to make our iconic foods that people have loved for decades.

But it all started almost 120 years ago with one grain: corn. We turned its kernels into flakes, and, well…the rest is history.

YouTube video Campo à Mesa Campo à Mesa 1

Today, these flakes continue to play an important part in the way the world eats breakfast, which is why corn is one of the 12 priority ingredients we work to source responsibly as part of our Kellanova Better Days™ Promise.

In Brazil—the third largest producer of corn in the world, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (source)—we source the crop from local farmers in the state of Goiás in the heart of the country. The corn is then taken to our facility in the southern city of São Lourenço do Oeste, where it becomes our delicious, iconic Sucrilhos® breakfast cereal.

Through our partnership with Brazilian corn supplier, Milhao, we're proud to support farmers in Brazil to encourage the adoption of more sustainable and regenerative farming practices. With these methods, such as planting different types of crops (known as crop rotation), using natural fertilizers, and not disturbing the soil too much (known as reduced tillage), farmers don't just take from the soil, they help it stay rich and full of nutrients. This helps reduce pollution, conserve water, and make the land better for future generations.

To shine a light on the farmers and the work that goes into creating Sucrilhos®, our Brazilian partners recently organized Do Campo à Mesa ("From the Field to the Table"), a program that offered stakeholders a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the origin of the corn used in our cereals.

Over the course of two days, journalists and key opinion leaders visited our supplier farms and experienced the full production cycle, from planting to harvest, highlighting the regenerative agriculture practices the local farmers have adopted. Visitors experienced firsthand how every flake of Sucrilhos® carries a story that begins with a single kernel—cultivated with care, technical expertise and respect for the land and its stewards—and ends with a food that exemplifies our commitment to quality, wellbeing, sustainability and transparency.

[Video]

SOURCE Kellanova