Pop-Tarts® Ups the Ante with 'The Biggest Sacrifice Ever' as Six Edible Mascots Take the Field at the 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl

The Pop-Tarts Bowl returns with more mascots, more unforgettable moments and more ways to be a part of the action.

Key Points:

Delivering on two years of fan demand, the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl is being dubbed The People's National Championship.

This year's game will feature six Edible Mascots – three on Team Sprinkles and three on Team Swirls – and will culminate in the biggest sacrifice ever. Fans will vote on which Edible Mascot team will be sacrificed.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After two unforgettable years, the Pop-Tarts™ Bowl has cemented itself as the ultimate fan-favorite, post-season matchup. So much so that fans have declared it should be the most elite game of the season. Answering fan demand with more of what they love, Pop-Tarts® is dialing up the ambition to deliver just that, dubbing this game The People's National Championship.

Bigger and bolder than ever before, this year's game will give fans exactly what they asked for, including:

The 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl to feature six Edible Mascots. Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls will each feature three Edible Mascots.

Six Mascots: Once again raising the stakes, this year's game will feature six Edible Mascots who will bring to the field even more of the Crazy Good antics fans love.

In this year's game changing twist, an entire team of Edible Mascots will be selected to be devoured by the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Champions joining Frosted Cinnamon Roll and Frosted Strawberry in Mouth Heaven. Fan Choice: For the first time in Pop-Tarts Bowl history, fans will have the power to determine what Edible Mascot team will achieve the ultimate pastry dream.

"Over the past two years, fans have made it clear: the Pop-Tarts Bowl deserves championship-level status," said Leslie Serro, Vice President of Marketing for Pop-Tarts. "In true Crazy Good fashion, we're answering that call with a Pop-Tarts Bowl experience designed for the fans, dubbing this year's game The People's National Championship. While the Pop-Tarts Bowl may not decide the college football champion, it delivers what fans love most — more mascots, more sacrifices, more "only-at-the-Pop-Tarts-Bowl" moments and more ways to be part of the action."

The team rosters for Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls will be revealed in the coming weeks across Pop-Tarts social channels. Be sure to follow @PopTartsUS on Instagram, @PopTarts on TikTok and @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform so you don't miss a thing.

Tune in to watch the Pop-Tarts Bowl, dubbed the People's National Championship, on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Make sure not to miss any of the action as teams of football players and Edible Mascots take the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

About the Pop-Tarts Bowl

In 2023, Pop-Tarts signed a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports to become the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game. In the new College Football Playoff era, the bowl will match the top selection from the ACC (inclusive of Notre Dame) outside of the CFP series against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP series. The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The New York Times said the 2023 Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot campaign "won the internet" and the campaign was awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in the Brand Experience and Activation category, as well as a Grand Clio, an Andy IDEA award, a gold Jay Chiat Award and named the Brand Activation of the Year at the Sports Business Journal Awards.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About FCS

Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

