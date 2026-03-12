In HelloNation, Auto Service Expert Tom Macalus Discusses Tire Rotations & Winter Driving Safety

STILLWATER, Minn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how winter driving conditions in Stillwater affect tire wear and why regular tire rotation supports traction and safety.

How often should drivers schedule a tire rotation during the challenging winter months in Stillwater? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Auto Service Expert Tom Macalus of Fred's Tire & Service Co in Stillwater, MN.

The HelloNation article explains that winter driving in Minnesota can significantly affect tire performance and longevity. Snow, ice, and road salt commonly found on Stillwater roads can accelerate uneven tread wear, making regular tire rotation an essential part of winter vehicle maintenance. By rotating tires on a consistent schedule, drivers can improve traction and extend the lifespan of their tires during demanding winter conditions.

According to the article, tire rotation involves moving tires from one position on the vehicle to another in order to balance wear patterns. Front tires often wear faster than rear tires because they handle steering and support more of the vehicle's weight. In winter driving conditions, the effects of snow-packed roads, ice, and salt can intensify uneven tread wear, making routine tire rotation even more important.

Uneven tread wear can reduce a vehicle's ability to maintain traction on slippery roads. The article notes that when tread depth varies across tires, drivers may experience pulling, reduced handling, or less effective braking. Regular tire rotation helps maintain consistent tread depth across all four tires, ensuring winter tires and all-season tires maintain reliable traction during winter driving.

Stillwater drivers frequently face environmental conditions that place additional stress on tires. The article explains that salted roads can contribute to corrosion, while temperature fluctuations common during Minnesota winters can affect tire materials. Vehicles driven on hills, untreated roads, or snow-packed streets may develop uneven tread wear more quickly if tire rotation is neglected.

Many mechanics recommend scheduling tire rotation every oil change or approximately every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. However, the HelloNation article notes that Stillwater drivers who regularly experience winter driving conditions may benefit from shorter intervals between rotations. This approach helps maintain balanced wear patterns and ensures that tires continue to provide dependable traction throughout the winter season.

Vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, trucks, and SUVs may also require specific rotation patterns. Following the manufacturer's recommended tire rotation pattern ensures even distribution of wear and helps protect the performance of winter tires. Maintaining proper rotation patterns supports consistent traction and stability during winter driving.

The article emphasizes that tire rotation plays a direct role in vehicle safety. Properly rotated tires improve braking performance, steering response, and overall traction on icy roads. Because winter tires rely heavily on uniform tread depth to grip snow and ice, neglecting rotations may reduce their effectiveness when drivers need them most.

In addition to tire rotation, regular inspections are recommended for Stillwater drivers navigating winter roads. Checking tread depth, monitoring tire pressure, and inspecting for damage help identify potential problems early. Combined with consistent tire rotation, these steps reduce uneven tread wear and support safer winter driving.

The HelloNation article concludes that understanding how winter conditions influence tire performance allows drivers to maintain safer vehicles. By scheduling tire rotation every 5,000 to 7,500 miles and monitoring tires regularly, drivers in Stillwater can minimize uneven tread wear, maintain strong traction, and extend the life of their winter tires.

