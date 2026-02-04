NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do carpet wrinkles appear in North Sioux City homes even when the flooring was installed correctly? According to a HelloNation article , the answer lies in humidity changes and how carpet fibers respond to moisture in the air. Flooring Expert Joe Dubsky of Thornton Flooring in North Sioux City, SD, explains that fluctuations between humid summers and dry winters cause carpets to expand and contract, eventually leading to ripples and loosened tension.

The article details that in North Sioux City homes, humidity changes play a major role in flooring behavior throughout the year. During the summer, the air carries more moisture, which the carpet fibers naturally absorb, causing slight expansion. When the air dries out in winter, those same fibers contract again. Over time, this repeated cycle weakens the carpet's stretch, leading to visible carpet wrinkles that can make the surface appear uneven or worn.

These issues are especially common in open spaces or large rooms where air and temperature may differ from one end to another. The backing and adhesive that hold the carpet in place can react unevenly to those humidity changes. After several seasons, the combination of shifting fibers and flexible adhesives can produce pronounced rippling that detracts from the room's appearance. Joe Dubsky emphasizes that while proper installation is critical, it is ongoing carpet maintenance and moisture control that keep these problems from developing over time.

The HelloNation article explains that re-stretching can resolve existing carpet wrinkles, but prevention is even more effective. Maintaining a stable home humidity balance throughout the year helps preserve the carpet's shape and tension. Dubsky recommends that homeowners use a dehumidifier during humid summer months and a humidifier during dry winter periods. This consistent balance not only protects flooring but also benefits wood trim, drywall, and furniture that react to the same seasonal moisture shifts.

Seasonal flooring care should also include regular checks. Homeowners can detect early signs of looseness by running a hand across the surface or noticing if the carpet begins to move slightly underfoot. When such movement appears, scheduling professional carpet re-stretching right away prevents larger wrinkles from forming. The longer carpet wrinkles remain, the more stress they place on the backing, shortening the carpet's overall life span. Joe Dubsky highlights that taking action early is the simplest and most cost-effective approach to long-term carpet maintenance.

Heavy furniture can also contribute to uneven tension. In many North Sioux City homes, large pieces such as sofas, tables, or entertainment units stay in one position for years, pressing down on certain areas of the carpet. When the surrounding carpet expands or contracts with humidity changes, those pinned areas remain fixed, causing uneven stretching. Moving or rotating furniture periodically helps distribute pressure evenly and reduce the formation of new carpet wrinkles.

Another factor the HelloNation article mentions is the importance of padding. High-quality padding beneath the carpet provides better support and helps maintain firmness through the seasons. Over time, low-density or aging padding compresses, leaving small voids where the carpet can shift. Replacing padding when scheduling carpet re-stretching ensures a smoother and more stable surface, extending the life of the entire floor.

Airflow also matters in maintaining home humidity balance. Closed-off rooms, such as guest bedrooms or storage areas, can trap air and experience larger humidity swings than spaces that are regularly used. Keeping interior doors open or occasionally using fans promotes even airflow throughout the home. This simple step supports overall moisture control and minimizes localized carpet wrinkles caused by uneven air circulation.

Beyond aesthetics, the HelloNation feature reminds homeowners that carpet wrinkles can become a safety issue. Raised sections are easy to trip over, and vacuuming can pull at loose fibers, worsening the problem. Managing humidity and monitoring carpet condition not only improve appearance but also help maintain a safe and functional living space. Flooring Expert Joe Dubsky notes that treating carpet maintenance as part of seasonal flooring care prevents both visual and practical problems before they begin.

In climates like North Sioux City's, where summers are humid and winters are dry, some level of carpet movement is unavoidable. However, understanding how humidity changes influence flooring makes it easier to manage. Homeowners who maintain steady indoor moisture control, rotate furniture, and perform regular checks can enjoy smoother, longer-lasting carpet. Through consistent carpet maintenance, North Sioux City homes stay comfortable, attractive, and safe year-round.

