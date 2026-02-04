SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can changes in humidity really cause carpet to wrinkle, stretch, or lose shape over time? According to a HelloNation article, the answer is yes. Flooring Expert Mike Husby of Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls, SD, shares that managing indoor moisture is a vital part of carpet care and overall floor protection. The article details how humidity swings, especially common in Sioux Falls flooring environments, lead to visible carpet wrinkles and long-term wear. Homeowners who monitor and regulate humidity levels can preserve both the comfort and appearance of their floors. The full piece appears in a HelloNation article.

Mike Husby - Sales Manager, Thornton Flooring in Sioux Falls, SD Speed Speed

Humidity plays a major role in how carpet ages. The fibers that make up carpet naturally absorb moisture from the air, causing them to expand when humidity rises and contract when it drops. Over years of repeating this cycle, the fibers loosen, creating visible carpet wrinkles that don't respond to cleaning or smoothing. Husby explains that this gradual stretching and shrinking is especially noticeable in Sioux Falls flooring due to strong seasonal humidity changes. The result is uneven carpet that can feel loose underfoot and look worn far earlier than expected.

According to the HelloNation feature, Sioux Falls' weather makes indoor moisture control challenging. Summers bring humid air and high dew points, while winters bring dry furnace heat. These fluctuations push and pull on carpet fibers and adhesives alike. The latex that bonds carpet layers can weaken with repeated exposure to high humidity, while extreme dryness causes brittleness and static. Balancing humidity year-round is key to consistent carpet care. Husby recommends aiming for indoor relative humidity levels between 35 and 55 percent for best results.

Professional flooring installers understand the importance of acclimating materials before installation. Carpet must rest in the home for at least 24 hours before being stretched and secured. This allows it to adjust naturally to local humidity conditions. Without acclimation, even well-installed carpet can develop early ripples. Sioux Falls flooring experts routinely build this step into their process to minimize long-term problems and ensure stable, tight installations.

For homeowners, proactive humidity control provides the best defense against carpet wrinkles. Using a dehumidifier during the summer months keeps indoor moisture stable. A dehumidifier helps prevent air from becoming overly saturated and protects carpet fibers, adhesives, and padding from swelling. In winter, a humidifier balances dry indoor heat to avoid over-shrinking. Husby emphasizes that steady humidity levels support carpet maintenance and extend the life of all flooring surfaces, from carpet to hardwood and vinyl.

Basements and lower levels in Sioux Falls homes often face the greatest indoor moisture challenges. Because concrete absorbs and releases water slowly, humidity beneath the surface can rise into carpeted areas without notice. The HelloNation article recommends using a vapor barrier under carpet padding in these spaces to protect fibers from unseen moisture. Regular inspection, especially after heavy rainfall or snowmelt, helps catch early signs of dampness before it causes visible floor damage.

When humidity has already caused buckling or rippling, carpet stretching may temporarily improve appearance. However, Husby notes that stretching alone will not prevent future issues if indoor moisture remains uncontrolled. True carpet maintenance requires identifying and addressing the cause, whether it's environmental or related to installation. Replacing old padding with a moisture-resistant option can also improve long-term stability and floor protection.

Husby adds that Sioux Falls' unique mix of humid summers and dry winters makes consistent climate management an ongoing task. Homes that maintain steady indoor humidity avoid the repetitive expansion and contraction that weakens carpet fibers and adhesives. This same principle benefits other flooring materials, proving that good carpet care often translates to overall floor protection across the home.

The HelloNation article also connects carpet performance to broader household comfort. Stable humidity reduces allergens, limits mold risk, and helps maintain proper air quality. Homeowners who pair temperature control with careful monitoring of indoor moisture see fewer flooring issues overall. The approach not only preserves the look of the carpet but also protects its feel and comfort underfoot.

Awareness is the first step in effective carpet maintenance. Husby encourages homeowners to view humidity management as preventive care rather than repair work. Using tools such as indoor sensors or smart thermostats makes it easy to track and adjust conditions throughout the year. By keeping indoor moisture balanced, homeowners safeguard one of their home's most used and visible surfaces.

In Sioux Falls, carpet care depends as much on consistent humidity control as on quality installation. With proper use of a dehumidifier, steady humidity levels, and ongoing monitoring, homeowners can keep their carpets looking smooth, clean, and comfortable for many years.

Can Humidity Damage Carpet Over Time? features insights from Mike Husby, Flooring Expert of Sioux Falls, SD, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation