The article reviews how burial and cremation services differ, including casket, urn, memorial service, and direct cremation options.

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should families expect when comparing burial and cremation services during funeral planning? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Funeral Service Expert J. Kelcey Dickinson of Shives Funeral Home.

J. Kelcey Dickinson - Owner, Shives Funeral Home Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that understanding burial and cremation services can make planning more manageable for families. Each option includes different steps, timelines, and merchandise. Reviewing what is typically included helps families evaluate funeral services based on budget, preferences, and scheduling considerations.

A traditional burial typically includes embalming, a visitation period, and formal funeral services before burial. These services allow family and friends to gather and pay respects before the final committal. Burial arrangements also commonly include a casket, transportation to the cemetery, and coordination with cemetery staff.

The article notes that a casket is one of the most significant elements of burial arrangements. Casket prices vary depending on materials, design, and craftsmanship. Burial services may also involve additional coordination with cemetery staff for grave preparation and related requirements.

Cremation services are generally structured differently and may involve fewer mandatory elements. The basic process includes identification procedures, the cremation itself, and returning the remains to the family in an urn. Many families select direct cremation, which includes cremation without a formal viewing or funeral services beforehand.

An urn is typically provided to hold the cremated remains, and families may choose different styles or materials depending on personal preference. Some families choose to hold a memorial service after cremation, either at a funeral home, place of worship, or another meaningful location. This flexibility allows families to schedule a memorial service at a convenient time.

The article explains that both burial and cremation services may include personalized elements such as flowers, printed programs, or tribute displays. Funeral services can also be tailored to reflect personal traditions, beliefs, or cultural practices.

Timeline considerations also influence the decision. Burial services usually require coordination with a cemetery schedule, while cremation services often allow greater flexibility. Direct cremation may allow families to plan a memorial service days or weeks later.

Understanding what is included in burial and cremation services helps families compare options clearly. Reviewing funeral services, casket and urn selections, memorial service planning, and direct cremation options allows families to make informed decisions that reflect their needs and wishes.

Burial vs Cremation: What Is Actually Included? features insights from J. Kelcey Dickinson, Funeral Service Expert of Columbia, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation