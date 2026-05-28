In HelloNation, Senior Care Expert Todd Putzig Explains How Families Can Recognize the Need for In-Home Senior Care

The article explains common signs that older adults may benefit from added support while remaining safely at home.

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the signs that an aging parent may need additional help at home? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Todd Putzig of Assisting Angels Senior Care.

Todd Putzig - Owner, Assisting Angels Senior Care

The article explains that many families begin considering in-home senior care after noticing gradual changes in a loved one's daily routine. Small concerns such as missed appointments, unfinished chores, or forgotten medications may seem minor individually, but repeated patterns can indicate that additional support is becoming necessary. The HelloNation article notes that recognizing these signs early may help seniors remain safer, more comfortable, and independent for a longer period of time.

According to the article, one of the earliest indicators that senior home care services may be beneficial is difficulty managing everyday household responsibilities. Seniors who once maintained organized schedules and clean homes may begin struggling with routine tasks such as laundry, dishes, or sorting mail. Family members often notice these patterns during visits and realize that daily responsibilities are becoming more difficult to handle alone.

The article also highlights medication management as an important reason families begin researching elderly care services. Many older adults manage multiple prescriptions with different schedules and instructions. Missing doses, taking medications incorrectly, or forgetting refills can quickly create serious health concerns. The article explains that professional in-home senior care can support safer medication management by providing reminders and assistance while allowing seniors to remain in familiar surroundings.

Nutrition and meal preparation are another focus of the article. The piece explains that cooking and grocery shopping may become physically demanding because of arthritis, balance problems, or reduced energy levels. Some seniors begin skipping meals or relying heavily on processed foods because preparing balanced meals feels overwhelming. The article notes that weight loss, spoiled food, or an empty refrigerator may signal that senior care at home could provide important nutritional support and daily assistance.

Memory concerns are also frequently connected to the need for elderly care services at home. While occasional forgetfulness is common with aging, repeated confusion can interfere with safe daily living. Families may notice missed appointments, repeated questions, or unpaid bills accumulating around the home. According to the article, senior home care services can help create structure and consistency that support both safety and independence for seniors experiencing memory concerns.

The article further explains that mobility changes often increase safety risks inside the home. Difficulty walking, standing from a seated position, or climbing stairs may raise the risk of falls and injuries. Families frequently notice slower movement, hesitation while walking, or bruises from minor accidents around the house. The article states that senior care at home allows seniors to receive help with movement and daily tasks while continuing to live in a familiar environment despite ongoing mobility changes.

Social and emotional withdrawal may also suggest that additional support could improve quality of life. Seniors who once participated in hobbies or family gatherings sometimes begin avoiding regular social interaction. The article explains that loneliness can affect both emotional and physical health, particularly when seniors spend long periods alone. In-home senior care may provide companionship and routine social connection while helping older adults maintain their independence and daily routines.

The article emphasizes that every senior experiences aging differently and may require different levels of support. Some individuals benefit from occasional help with errands or meals, while others may need more regular assistance throughout the week. Todd Putzig, a Senior Care Expert, shares insights that help families better understand how in-home senior care can adapt to changing needs while supporting comfort and independence at home.

How to Know When It Is Time for In-Home Senior Care features insights from Todd Putzig, Senior Care Expert of Buffalo, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation