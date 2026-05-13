In HelloNation, Furniture Expert Randy Marohn Shares What Most People Forget When Buying Furniture

The article highlights how comfort, durability, and daily routines shape long-term furniture satisfaction.

HAMBURG, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most overlooked factors when it comes to furniture buying? A HelloNation article featuring Randy Marohn of Sans Furniture Inc. in Hamburg, NY, explores the everyday details that many shoppers miss when selecting pieces for their homes.

Randy Marohn - Store Manager - Sans Furniture Inc.

The article explains that while people often focus on color and measurements, these factors alone rarely determine long-term satisfaction. According to the article, the way furniture supports actual home routines is more important than how it looks in a showroom or online. The piece emphasizes that lifestyle furniture should reflect how people actually live, not just how they imagine a space will look.

One key point addressed in the article is how furniture affects posture and movement. Seat depth, cushion firmness, and armrest height all influence comfort during daily use. The article suggests that these elements matter more over time than matching finishes or trendy designs. Furniture that feels right in a photo may fall short in supporting daily use.

The article also explores common challenges in households with pets or children. Lifestyle furniture needs to stand up to real activity, including spills, climbing, or general wear and tear. The article points out that performance fabrics and reinforced frames are often better suited to these environments than delicate materials chosen for appearance alone.

Storage is another area the article identifies as often underestimated in furniture buying. Hidden or built-in storage options, like ottomans with compartments or media centers with cable management, help manage clutter in daily routines. These features, the article notes, often become essential once the furniture is in use.

The way furniture interacts with room flow is equally important. The article notes that choosing pieces based only on size can lead to awkward layouts. If furniture blocks pathways or prevents easy movement, it can disrupt the function of a room. Lifestyle furniture supports everyday activity, including walking space, access to drawers, and room for reclining or stretching.

The article also touches on how online furniture buying can contribute to these oversights. Screen images flatten depth and distort scale, making it hard to judge how a piece will truly fit or feel. Seeing pieces in person, such as at a local showroom, allows for better assessment of comfort, proportion, and texture. The article recommends testing furniture before purchase whenever possible to better match real-life needs.

Furniture aging is another consideration discussed. Buyers often focus on how a piece looks when new, but forget how it will change with daily use. The article explains that materials that age gracefully and can handle scratches or wear often lead to more lasting satisfaction. Lifestyle furniture accepts wear as part of its function, not as a flaw.

Budget is another topic addressed in the article. Short-term savings can lead to long-term costs if furniture lacks durability. The article encourages thinking beyond the initial price and considering the value of pieces that can handle daily use without frequent replacement.

Communication within the household also plays a role in furniture buying. The article notes that decisions are sometimes made by one person without discussing shared use. Talking about how a space is actually used helps ensure the furniture fits the habits of everyone in the home. Lifestyle furniture works best when it aligns with daily routines, not just personal preference.

The article concludes by encouraging buyers to start with observation. Understanding how people sit, relax, store belongings, and move through rooms provides a stronger foundation for choosing the right furniture. When function leads the decision, furniture becomes more than decorative; it becomes a seamless part of everyday life.

What Most People Forget When Buying Furniture features insights from Randy Marohn, Furniture Expert of Hamburg, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation