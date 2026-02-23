GATES, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners keep their heating and cooling systems running efficiently without feeling overwhelmed by complex maintenance tasks? According to HelloNation, Barbara Huether Clark of Huether Heating & Cooling Inc. explains that HVAC system maintenance can be straightforward, effective, and stress-free when approached with consistent, simple habits. His advice centers on practical actions that require little time or technical skill but offer significant benefits in performance, longevity, and energy efficiency.

Barbara Huether Clark - General Manager - Huether Heating & Cooling Inc. Speed Speed

Huether Clark emphasizes that one of the most important yet often overlooked steps is regularly checking and changing air filters. A clogged air filter not only reduces airflow efficiency but also forces the system to work harder, which can drive up energy consumption. He recommends inspecting filters every 30 to 90 days and replacing them when necessary to maintain optimal performance and protect sensitive system components from premature wear.

Another easy habit is keeping the outdoor HVAC unit free of debris. Leaves, grass clippings, and dirt can obstruct airflow, causing the unit to consume up to 15% more energy to operate. Huether Clark advises homeowners to spend a few minutes every few weeks clearing away any accumulation around the unit. This small task not only boosts airflow efficiency but also helps prevent avoidable strain on the system.

Inside the home, blocked vents can disrupt temperature consistency and put unnecessary pressure on heating and cooling equipment. Furniture, rugs, and curtains should be positioned so that they do not obstruct airflow. This step ensures rooms are heated or cooled evenly while helping the system run more smoothly.

While these homeowner habits go a long way, Huether Clark also stresses the importance of scheduling an annual HVAC inspection. Professional HVAC service allows technicians to identify minor issues before they turn into costly repairs. During these visits, they can perform HVAC debris removal, clean critical components, and verify safe, efficient operation. Regular professional assessments can extend HVAC lifespan, enhance safety, and reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns.

The benefits of adopting these habits extend beyond comfort. Small, consistent maintenance steps contribute to energy efficiency, which can reduce utility costs and help households save money over time. Preventing costly repairs not only protects a homeowner's budget but also preserves the performance of the system for years to come.

Ultimately, Huether Clark's message is that HVAC care does not need to be intimidating. By checking filters, keeping the outdoor HVAC unit clear, avoiding blocked vents, and scheduling an annual HVAC inspection, homeowners can improve system reliability and performance without investing significant time or effort. The key lies in routine actions that, over the long term, deliver substantial results.

These insights are detailed in the HelloNation article, A Little Maintenance Goes Far , where HVAC Expert Barbara Huether Clark offers practical advice for HVAC system maintenance that helps homeowners protect their investment, reduce utility costs, and prevent costly repairs.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation