In HelloNation, HVAC Expert John Huether Details AC Running but Not Cooling in Rochester, NY

The article examines common causes of cooling performance issues and how homeowners can identify airflow and system concerns.

GATES, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is an AC running but not cooling a home in Rochester, NY? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from HVAC Expert John Huether of Huether Heating and Cooling Inc., a family-owned and operated company serving Rochester, New York.

John Huether - Owner/Head Technician - Huether Heating and Cooling Inc.

The HelloNation article explains that when an AC running but not cooling situation occurs, the system is typically operating but not removing heat effectively from the home. This issue is common during warmer months in Rochester, NY, when demand on an HVAC system increases. The article notes that even when a unit appears to be functioning, underlying problems can reduce overall cooling performance and lead to indoor discomfort.

A dirty air filter is one of the most common causes discussed in the article. Over time, filters collect dust and debris, which restrict airflow and make it harder for the system to circulate air. The article explains that reduced airflow can force the HVAC system to run longer while delivering less effective cooling performance, making this a key issue to check regularly.

Low refrigerant is another major factor linked to an AC running but not cooling condition. The article describes how refrigerant is necessary for absorbing heat from inside the home and releasing it outdoors. When levels drop, often due to leaks, the system cannot remove heat efficiently. As a result, homeowners may notice warm air or weak cooling output even while the unit continues running.

Airflow issues throughout the home are also highlighted as a contributing factor. The article explains that blocked vents, closed registers, or damaged ductwork can prevent cooled air from reaching certain rooms. In many Rochester, NY homes, especially older ones, duct leaks can allow conditioned air to escape before it reaches living spaces. These airflow issues can create uneven temperatures and reduce comfort.

The outdoor condenser unit also plays an important role in cooling performance. The article notes that when the condenser coil becomes dirty or covered with debris, it cannot release heat properly. This can reduce the system's ability to cool effectively. Keeping the outdoor unit clean and clear is identified as an important step in maintaining consistent performance.

Thermostat issues may also lead to an AC running but not cooling situation. The article explains that if a thermostat is not calibrated correctly or is placed in a location that does not reflect the home's actual temperature, it may cause the system to run without achieving proper cooling. Proper settings and placement can help address this concern.

Frozen evaporator coils are another possible cause. The article describes how restricted airflow or low refrigerant can cause moisture on the coils to freeze. Once frozen, the coils cannot absorb heat effectively, which stops the cooling process even though the system continues to operate.

The article also points to electrical and mechanical issues that may reduce system efficiency. Components such as fans, capacitors, or compressors can wear out over time. When these parts are not functioning properly, the HVAC system may run longer without delivering the expected level of cooling.

Seasonal conditions in Rochester, NY, can place additional strain on systems and reveal existing issues. The article emphasizes that recognizing early warning signs, such as reduced airflow or inconsistent cooling performance, can help homeowners address problems before they worsen. While some issues, like a dirty air filter, can be resolved easily, others, such as low refrigerant or mechanical concerns, require professional evaluation.

Why Is My AC Running But Not Cooling My House In Rochester, NY? features insights from John Huether, HVAC Expert of Gates, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation