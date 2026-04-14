In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Brian Pancake of St. Cloud, FL, Shares Home Insurance Tips for Homebuyers

ST. CLOUD, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should St. Cloud buyers ask before finalizing a home purchase? A HelloNation article explores this essential question with insights from Brian Pancake of Bill Pancake Insurance Agency, Inc. The article outlines the key insurance considerations that often go overlooked when buying a home in Florida's storm-prone environment.

Brian Pancake - Office Manager, Bill Pancake Insurance Agency, Inc. Speed Speed

While price, location, and layout tend to dominate most home buying conversations, Pancake explains that understanding how the property is insured can be just as important, especially in areas like St. Cloud where wind, rain, and seasonal weather patterns pose real risks. The article emphasizes that not all home insurance policies are the same, and buyers need to ask specific questions before closing.

Wind coverage, for example, is often misunderstood. Some policies include wind protection in standard coverage, but others apply separate and sometimes higher deductibles. Pancake notes that in Florida, this difference can mean thousands of dollars in additional out-of-pocket costs after a storm. Buyers should confirm what kind of wind coverage the home qualifies for and how much financial responsibility they would carry after storm damage.

Flood insurance is another critical issue. While some buyers assume flood coverage is included in their home insurance, it generally is not. Pancake explains that flood insurance must be purchased separately, even in areas where flooding has occurred in the past. St. Cloud's rapid development and unpredictable rainfall patterns mean that flood risk isn't limited to waterfront properties. Asking about flood zones and flood insurance needs before buying a home helps prevent unwelcome surprises later.

The article also highlights the importance of understanding how home insurance applies to storm damage. Not all types of storm-related issues, such as water intrusion, fallen trees, or lightning strikes, are treated the same way. Pancake advises that buyers ask for policy specifics related to storm damage coverage so they're not left with gaps in protection after move-in.

Roof age and condition can also affect both coverage availability and cost. Older roofs may trigger higher premiums or restrict eligibility with certain insurers. Pancake suggests asking how roof condition impacts home insurance rates and whether future repairs might be needed to maintain coverage.

Buyers should also inquire about the construction materials used in the home. Some materials are more durable during storms and may qualify for better insurance terms. Understanding how the home is built can give buyers a better sense of long-term costs and resilience.

Claims history is another important factor. A home with multiple past claims may cost more to insure or come with exclusions. Pancake recommends requesting a copy of the property's claims history before finalizing the purchase to set realistic expectations for coverage.

Liability and personal property coverage also deserve attention. Pancake explains that liability coverage helps protect homeowners if someone is injured on the property, while personal property coverage ensures belongings like furniture, electronics, and appliances are protected after move-in.

The article closes by noting that many buyers rely solely on their lender's insurance requirements. Pancake cautions that those requirements are designed to protect the mortgage, not the homeowner. Additional coverage may be needed to fully safeguard personal finances and property value.

The article, What to Check Before Buying a Home in St. Cloud, features insights from Brian Pancake, Insurance Expert of St. Cloud, FL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation