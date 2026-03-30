The article outlines how layered planting supports year-round beauty, plant health, and balanced garden design.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners design a landscape that stays visually appealing throughout the year while supporting plant health and the surrounding environment? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Landscaping Expert Jeremy Windemuller of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Jeremy Windemuller, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that successful landscape design begins with structure, starting with trees as the foundation. Trees create vertical interest, define space, and provide shade that influences the rest of the garden. The article notes that selecting species suited to site conditions is essential, as proper placement supports long-term growth and reduces maintenance challenges.

The article describes how shrubs form the next layer in a well-balanced landscape. Positioned between trees and ground-level plantings, shrubs help create visual continuity while adding seasonal color and texture. Flowering shrubs extend visual interest across the growing season, while evergreen varieties maintain structure during colder months.

Perennials are presented as a key element for maintaining seasonal variety. The article explains that choosing plants with staggered bloom times helps ensure that color and texture shift naturally from spring through fall. It also emphasizes grouping plants with similar light and soil needs, which improves plant health and simplifies care routines.

The article's landscaping expert insights highlight the importance of matching plant choices to specific garden conditions. Sunny areas benefit from drought-tolerant groupings, while shaded spaces require plants suited to cooler, moister environments. This approach supports stronger growth and reduces the need for constant intervention.

The article further explains that annual flowers and groundcovers complete the layered design. These elements fill visual gaps and provide additional color and texture near ground level. Groundcovers also serve practical roles, including moisture retention, weed suppression, and erosion control, which contribute to overall landscape stability.

Beyond plant selection, the article emphasizes thoughtful arrangement. It explains that placing taller elements toward the back and shorter plants toward the front creates depth and improves visibility. This layered approach ensures that each plant receives sufficient light while contributing to a cohesive design.

Seasonal planning is another central focus. The article describes how different plant types contribute to year-round appeal, from early spring blooms to summer color, autumn foliage, and winter structure. Evergreens and ornamental grasses help maintain visual interest even when other plants are dormant.

The HelloNation article also highlights environmental benefits. Layered planting supports biodiversity by providing habitat for birds and pollinators. Trees and shrubs offer shelter, while flowering plants provide nectar sources. Groundcovers protect soil health, creating a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem.

The Landscaping Expert perspectives presented in the article reinforce the idea that effective garden design combines both aesthetic and practical considerations. By focusing on plant compatibility, layered structure, and seasonal variation, homeowners can create landscapes that remain functional and visually engaging over time.

The article concludes that mixing shrubs, trees, and flowers effectively requires careful planning and an understanding of how different plant layers interact. A well-designed landscape supports both long-term beauty and ecological balance, making it a valuable investment for homeowners.

Mixing Shrubs, Trees, and Flowers Effectively features insights from Jeremy Windemuller, Landscaping Expert of Grand Rapids, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation