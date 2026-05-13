In HelloNation, Pest Control Expert Pat Devish Shares Silverfish Prevention Strategies

The article outlines practical steps for reducing moisture, sealing entry points, and preventing infestations in common household spaces

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes silverfish to appear and persist in a home environment? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Pat Devish of A-One Exterminators.

The HelloNation article explains that silverfish are commonly found in homes where damp areas and excess humidity create ideal living conditions. These small insects are often found in bathrooms, basements, and crawl spaces, where moisture tends to accumulate over time. The article notes that spotting silverfish near sinks or stored materials often signals underlying moisture issues that should be addressed.

The article describes how silverfish feed on starchy materials such as paper, glue, and fabrics, making paper clutter a key factor in infestations. In homes, reducing paper clutter and keeping stored items elevated can limit access to food sources. The article emphasizes that managing both humidity and clutter is essential for long-term prevention.

The article explains that controlling humidity is one of the most effective ways to reduce silverfish activity. Using dehumidifiers in basements and crawl spaces, along with proper ventilation in bathrooms, can significantly lower moisture levels. Fixing leaks and removing standing water are also identified as critical steps in eliminating damp areas that attract silverfish.

Another important strategy covered in the article is sealing entry points. The article details how silverfish can enter through small cracks around walls, pipes, and flooring. Sealing these openings helps prevent movement between damp areas, such as basements and crawl spaces, into living spaces. Combined with reducing paper clutter, this approach creates a less inviting environment for silverfish.

The article also addresses treatment options for more persistent infestations. It explains that insecticidal products can be applied to baseboards, closets, and hidden spaces where silverfish tend to gather. However, the article stresses that safety precautions must be followed carefully. In cases where humidity issues or infestations continue, the article suggests that professional pest control services may be necessary to identify hidden sources in bathrooms, basements, and crawl spaces.

Ongoing monitoring is another key takeaway. The article recommends regularly checking damp areas for signs of silverfish and removing new sources of paper clutter before they accumulate. Maintaining consistent airflow and reducing humidity helps prevent reinfestation. The article notes that early detection is especially important because silverfish can remain hidden for long periods.

The HelloNation article further explains that understanding the life cycle of silverfish helps homeowners respond more effectively. These insects can live for years and lay eggs in cracks, making untreated areas in basements or crawl spaces potential long-term problem zones. Addressing humidity and sealing access points reduces the chances of recurring infestations in homes.

The article concludes that while silverfish do not pose direct health risks, they can damage household materials over time. By managing humidity, eliminating damp areas, and reducing paper clutter, homeowners can protect their belongings and maintain a cleaner environment. Consistent attention to bathrooms, basements, and crawl spaces helps reduce the risk of silverfish returning.

How to Get Rid of Silverfish in Your Home features insights from Pat Devish from A-One Exterminators, Pest Control Expert of Grants Pass, OR, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation