In HelloNation, Radon Mitigation Expert Paul Nicholson Discusses Key Factors in Radon Mitigation Systems

The article highlights how system design, certified installers, and performance standards impact radon levels in Southeast Wisconsin homes.

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is radon, and why aren't all radon mitigation systems equally effective? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Paul Nicholson of Radon Measurement & Elimination Services (RMES).

Paul Nicholson - Owner, Radon Measurement & Elimination Services (RMES)

The HelloNation article explains that radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted, yet it can accumulate indoors and pose serious health risks. Radon may enter homes through foundation cracks and other openings, or simply pressurize through the foundation floor. Prolonged exposure to elevated radon levels has been linked to lung cancer, and is suspected in Leukemia and Lymphoma cases. Because radon cannot be detected without testing, homeowners must rely on proper measurement and mitigation to ensure safety.

Radon mitigation systems are designed to reduce radon levels, but their effectiveness can vary significantly. The article emphasizes that not all radon mitigation systems are built to the same standards. Differences in system design, materials, and installation practices can determine whether radon levels are reduced effectively or remain a concern.

One key factor is airflow and system design. Effective radon mitigation systems create a vacuum beneath the home to draw radon gas away and vent it safely outside. If the fan, pipe sizing, or layout is not properly designed, the system may fail to adequately lower radon levels. High-quality systems are engineered to achieve stronger performance and maintain consistent results over time.

The role of a certified installer is also critical. A certified installer has the training and credentials required to properly assess a home and design an appropriate system. Certification ensures that the installer understands how to manage airflow, system placement, and safety requirements. Without a certified installer, radon mitigation systems may not perform as intended, leaving radon levels higher than expected and systems that don't meet Federal Standards.

Fan selection and installation quality further impact performance. Properly sized fans and exhaust piping ensure that the system can achieve the necessary airflow to reduce radon levels effectively. Inferior installations or undersized fans and exhausts may only partially reduce radon, rather than achieving optimal safety levels.

Guarantees are another important consideration when comparing radon mitigation systems. While some systems are designed only to meet minimum standards, others aim to reduce radon levels to safe levels, compared to outdoor air levels. Choosing a system with a strong performance guarantee provides added confidence that radon levels will remain as low as possible.

The article also notes that each home presents unique challenges. Factors such as soil conditions, home design, and ventilation influence how radon enters and moves through a structure. Effective radon mitigation systems are tailored to these conditions, ensuring long-term reliability and performance.

Testing before and after installation is essential to confirm that radon levels have been successfully reduced. Ongoing monitoring ensures that radon mitigation systems continue to function properly and maintain safe indoor conditions.

The article concludes that understanding radon and selecting the right radon mitigation systems requires careful evaluation of system design, installer qualifications, and performance expectations. Homeowners who prioritize quality installation and work with a certified installer can achieve safer, more reliable reductions in radon levels.

What is Radon & Why All Radon Mitigation Systems Are Not the Same features insights from Paul Nicholson, Radon Mitigation Expert of Milwaukee, WI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation