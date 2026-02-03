In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey Shares Advice on Stress-Free Family Involvement During Senior Moves

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can families support loved ones during a later-life move without adding stress? In HelloNation , real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, provides practical and compassionate advice on involving family in downsizing and relocation. She explains that while emotions often run high during these transitions, clear communication and empathy can make the process smoother and more meaningful.

Fey emphasizes that family support is not only about packing boxes but also about lifting spirits. Moving from a longtime home can stir up powerful memories and attachments, and it is essential to approach the process with care. By keeping the wishes of the person moving at the center, families can create an atmosphere of respect and understanding rather than control.

She suggests starting with an open conversation. Sitting down together to set expectations ensures that everyone feels heard while reinforcing that the person moving should have the lead voice in decisions. This approach helps make the emotional aspects of downsizing more manageable, turning difficult choices into shared moments of connection.

According to Fey, learning the stories behind belongings can also ease the letting-go process. Taking time to understand why certain items matter transforms the act of parting into a way of honoring memories. When families listen and share in these stories, the transition becomes less about loss and more about continuity.

Creating a clear plan is another key step. Fey recommends breaking the move into phases and assigning roles that match each family member's strengths. Adult children might handle logistics, while grandchildren can assist with digital memory-keeping or light sorting. This shared responsibility reduces pressure on any one person while strengthening family bonds.

She also highlights that support does not always need to be physical. Emotional presence can be just as valuable, whether it's sharing a meal, taking a walk, or reminiscing over photo albums. These simple acts provide comfort and stability during a time of change.

Fey stresses that involving family should feel like adding strength rather than taking control. When approached with compassion, collaboration, and patience, a major transition like downsizing can draw families closer together while paving the way for a fresh start.

These insights are outlined in Ginny Fey's article, Moving Together: Involving Family Without the Stress , where she shows how teamwork and empathy can make senior moves a positive and unifying experience.

