In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman of Interlochen, MI, Shares Top 5 Things First-Time Waterfront Homebuyers Should Know

The article begins by explaining that every lake comes with its own set of shoreline rules. Bouwman notes that new waterfront homebuyers quickly learn these regulations are not just technical details but essential parts of maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Some lakes limit dock types or vegetation removal, while others require permits for shoreline work. By reviewing these standards before purchasing, buyers can avoid costly surprises later. This preparation also helps protect both their investment and the surrounding landscape. As Bouwman emphasizes, knowing the shoreline rules turns ownership into a balanced partnership between people and the lake itself.

Another major factor for waterfront homebuyers involves understanding water access. The HelloNation feature highlights the distinction between private and shared frontage. Private access allows homeowners to reach the water directly from their own property, often through a dock or sandy beach. Shared access, however, means multiple households rely on the same entry point, which can affect privacy, boat use, and maintenance. Bouwman recommends that first-time buyers read their deeds, subdivision agreements, or neighborhood covenants carefully to confirm what rights and limitations come with their property. This simple step can prevent confusion and ensure that everyone understands their shared responsibilities near the shoreline.

The article also explores how swimming and boating conditions vary from lake to lake. A shallow, sandy bottom may be perfect for families, while deeper, rockier shorelines might suit boating enthusiasts. Bouwman advises that buyers visit potential properties at different times of day and during various weather conditions to see how wind, sunlight, and lake activity affect the water. Early mornings often bring stillness and calm, while afternoons can reveal how busy the lake becomes with boaters and swimmers. For first-time waterfront homebuyers, these observations are key to choosing a home that matches their preferred lifestyle rather than just their initial impression.

Maintenance is another essential topic the HelloNation article addresses. Waterfront homes naturally face more exposure to moisture, weather shifts, and seasonal wear. Bouwman explains that regular dock care, shoreline inspection, and property upkeep are all part of responsible lakefront ownership. She encourages new homeowners to budget for these seasonal costs in advance, noting that routine maintenance protects both the property and the value of the investment. While these responsibilities may sound demanding, many residents find satisfaction in taking care of the shoreline that defines their view and their daily life.

Insurance coverage forms the fifth major point in Bouwman's advice. The article explains that waterfront properties often require additional policies for flooding or water-related risks. Even homes that sit well above lake level can face exposure from storms or erosion. Bouwman recommends that first-time waterfront homebuyers speak with local insurance agents who understand the region's specific conditions. These agents can clarify which coverages are required and which are optional, but wise to have. Proper insurance helps new owners feel secure in their purchase, knowing they are protected from unexpected events tied to changing water levels or weather.

Beyond the technical aspects, Bouwman and the HelloNation article remind readers that lakefront communities have their own rhythm. Local traditions, dock workdays, and shared maintenance tasks bring neighbors together. First-time buyers who embrace these customs often find themselves forming lasting connections that deepen their enjoyment of lake living. Whether through a friendly conversation at the dock or participation in community events, this sense of belonging enhances the value of owning a waterfront home.

The feature concludes by emphasizing that preparation is what transforms enthusiasm into confidence. Understanding shoreline rules, confirming water access, observing boating conditions, planning for maintenance, and arranging proper insurance all play crucial roles. Bouwman explains that these steps turn a complex purchase into an achievable goal. For new homeowners, being informed early helps create a smoother transition from dreaming about waterfront life to living it fully. In Interlochen and throughout Northern Michigan, thoughtful planning ensures that each new homeowner can appreciate the beauty and balance that come with lakefront living.

