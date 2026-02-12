TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should older adults do with a lifetime of belongings when preparing for a move? In HelloNation , real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, offers practical and compassionate strategies for sorting through personal items. She explains that the process of decluttering is both logistical and deeply emotional, as every object often carries a story.

Ginny Fey - Owner - Real Estate One Speed Speed

Fey notes that items such as dining sets, books, or photo albums are tied to memories that can make letting go difficult. She recommends approaching the process slowly, starting with small areas like a single drawer or shelf. This gradual method prevents overwhelm while allowing space to reflect on what truly deserves to move forward.

According to Fey, the key is to keep only what is loved or needed and to find meaningful ways to let go of the rest. She suggests photographing sentimental belongings, creating memory books with images and stories, or passing treasured objects along to family with notes explaining their significance. In this way, the legacy of an item is preserved even if the object itself is released.

For items that are not kept, Fey encourages exploring multiple paths. Donating to nonprofits, gifting to neighbors, or holding an estate sale ensures that belongings find new life with others. Storage solutions may provide short-term relief, though she cautions against relying on them as a substitute for making decisions.

She also highlights the importance of honoring emotions throughout the process. Sorting through decades of possessions often brings up waves of nostalgia, and it is natural to feel both joy and grief. Taking breaks, inviting loved ones to help, and sharing stories can transform decluttering into a meaningful experience rather than a stressful one.

Fey reminds readers that downsizing is not about discarding the past. Instead, it is about shaping the future with intention, keeping only the possessions that add value and joy to this new stage of life.

These ideas are explored further in What About All My Stuff? Smart Solutions for a Lifetime of Belongings , where Ginny Fey shares thoughtful ways to navigate downsizing while preserving cherished memories.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation