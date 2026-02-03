In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Northport, MI, Highlights Water Activities

NORTHPORT, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What kinds of water activities can homeowners enjoy in Leelanau County? A new HelloNation article explores the wide variety of recreational options that come with owning a waterfront home in this scenic region.

In the article, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Net Real Estate provides insight into how different bodies of water across the country support different lifestyles. From quiet paddling on inland lakes to sailing Lake Michigan, the piece breaks down how access, water conditions, and location all shape the experience of living near the water.

For those drawn to kayaking inland lakes, the article explains why these calm, sheltered waters are so appealing. Kayakers and paddleboarders alike enjoy peaceful settings, wildlife viewing, and the ability to fit a short outing into a morning or evening routine. Paddleboarding in Leelanau is popular for its simplicity and the elevated view it provides of clear, shallow waters. Both activities suit beginners and longtime residents looking for low-impact ways to enjoy the lake.

Rivers add another layer of adventure. Sander Scott notes that slow, winding river routes offer a chance to explore quiet areas while navigating currents and turns. These trips often become half-day outings that involve planning and preparation, giving residents a new way to engage with the landscape beyond the lake.

For those interested in big water experiences, sailing Lake Michigan offers wide horizons and a connection to the natural elements. The article describes how sailing requires skill and planning, but also rewards boaters with a sense of space and movement that is hard to match. Whether sailing along the coast or tacking across the bay, this activity is a popular choice for those who appreciate both challenge and beauty.

Motorboating on Grand Traverse Bay brings a different kind of freedom. With many harbors and coves to explore, boating becomes a way to connect destinations, plan social outings, or simply enjoy open water. The HelloNation article highlights how boating in this region can include everything from tubing and wakeboarding to casual cruises and waterfront dining stops.

Fishing in Leelanau County is a favorite activity that spans all seasons. Real Estate Expert Sander Scott points out that access to the water makes it easy for residents to cast a line after work or spend a full day targeting lake trout or bass. Whether from a dock or a boat, fishing becomes part of daily life for many waterfront homeowners.

Swimming is another key part of the waterfront lifestyle. The article explains how shoreline type determines comfort and safety. Sandy, gradual entries are often best for families and guests, while rocky shores may require special gear. In warm months, the swim zone becomes a gathering place that defines how the property is used and enjoyed.

Power sports like tubing, wakeboarding, and water skiing add energy and excitement to weekends. These fast-paced activities work well on larger lakes and in protected bays, where smoother water helps beginners stay confident. For many, these moments become highlights of summer visits and family time.

The article notes that over time, homeowners often place more value on activities they can fit into an ordinary weekday than those requiring perfect conditions or elaborate planning.

The article emphasizes that in Leelanau County, the best days on the water come from participation, not just observation. Recreation is woven into life across all seasons. Spring offers cool paddling and fewer boats. Summer brings energy, long daylight hours, and frequent social outings. Fall slows the pace with crisp weather and calm waters, while winter transforms the shoreline into a frozen landscape for ice fishing and skating.

Living in a waterfront home also connects residents to their community. Sander Scott notes that shared spaces like sandbars, marinas, and public launches often turn into gathering places. Local customs such as slowing near docks and giving paddlers space help preserve the peaceful feel that makes the area special.

