TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should homeowners remove snow from their roofs to prevent potential damage? According to a HelloNation article , Roofing Expert John Kolarik of Mariage Roofing in Traverse City, Michigan, explains the importance of roof snow removal as part of winter maintenance. The article outlines how snow accumulation, ice dams, and excess weight can threaten roof safety and structural integrity if left unchecked.

John Kolarik, Owner of Mariage Roofing Speed Speed

Roof snow removal is essential in regions that experience heavy snowfall. As highlighted in the HelloNation article, understanding when and how to remove snow from your roof is key to roof damage prevention and maintaining long-term stability. Roofing Expert John Kolarik emphasizes that regular monitoring during the winter months allows homeowners to identify when snow buildup reaches levels that may compromise structural integrity. In climates like Traverse City, being proactive about snow removal helps prevent expensive repairs and reduces the risk of collapse.

The article explains that even moderate snow accumulation can create significant pressure on a roof. A single cubic foot of snow can weigh between 7 and 20 pounds, which means that several inches of accumulation can quickly add tons of extra weight to a structure. Roofing Expert John Kolarik notes that roof safety depends on timely action, particularly when snow depth exceeds six inches or when wet, heavy snow is involved. Wet snow is much denser than dry snow, increasing the risk of sagging, leaks, or even structural failure.

The HelloNation feature also describes how roof snow removal can help prevent ice dams, a common winter problem that can lead to water damage. Ice dams form when snow melts and refreezes near the roof's edges, creating barriers that block water from draining properly. Over time, this trapped water seeps under shingles and into the home, causing leaks and weakening the roofing materials. By removing snow before it has the chance to melt unevenly, homeowners can significantly reduce the likelihood of ice dam formation and protect their roof from damage.

Roofing Expert John Kolarik highlights that signs of strain, such as sagging ceilings, creaking noises, or visible snow drifts, should never be ignored. These are indicators that snow accumulation has reached a level where roof damage prevention is necessary. Acting quickly at this stage can make the difference between simple maintenance and costly restoration. According to the HelloNation article, staying alert to these warning signs helps homeowners maintain both safety and peace of mind throughout the winter.

In addition to preventing roof damage, timely snow removal also protects gutters and downspouts. The HelloNation article points out that when ice and heavy snow build up along the roofline, gutters may bend, detach, or break completely. Once this happens, melted snow has no proper path for drainage, increasing the risk of leaks and foundation issues. Regular roof snow removal keeps gutters clear and ensures that meltwater can flow away safely, extending the lifespan of the entire roofing system.

Safety is a key consideration when performing roof snow removal. Roofing Expert John Kolarik stresses that while homeowners may be tempted to clear the snow themselves, the process can be risky without proper training and equipment. Slippery surfaces, hidden ice layers, and roof pitch all increase the chance of accidents. Professionals use specialized tools such as roof rakes, safety harnesses, and insulated footwear to complete the job efficiently and safely. The HelloNation article reminds readers that professional snow removal services not only protect the homeowner but also prevent accidental damage to roofing materials.

The HelloNation feature further explains that regular inspections should be part of every homeowner's winter maintenance routine. Inspecting the roof after heavy snow or sudden temperature changes helps identify early signs of trouble. For example, ice forming at the roof's edge or visible sagging sections often signal that excess weight has accumulated. Roofing Expert John Kolarik recommends scheduling inspections before winter begins and after major storms to maintain roof safety and ensure ongoing structural integrity.

Being proactive about roof snow removal has both short- and long-term benefits. In the short term, it prevents leaks and reduces the strain on roofing materials. Over time, these actions contribute to a stronger, more resilient roof that can withstand multiple winter seasons without major repairs. As noted in the HelloNation article, roof damage prevention depends on small, consistent actions that reduce risks before they develop into costly problems.

Roofing Expert John Kolarik concludes that roof snow removal should be viewed as a necessary part of winter home care. Homeowners who stay informed about when to remove snow and who act promptly at the first signs of trouble can avoid major roof damage and maintain the safety of their homes. Regular attention to snow accumulation, ice dams, and roof weight ensures both structural integrity and long-term peace of mind.

Protecting Your Roof: The Importance of Knowing When to Remove Snow features insights from John Kolarik, Roofing Expert of Traverse City, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation