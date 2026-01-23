In HelloNation, Solar Expert Shaun Magwood Shares Expertise on 2025 Solar Tax Credit Opportunities

CHARLESTON, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What financial incentives are available to South Carolina homeowners considering solar energy in 2025? HelloNation Magazine features Shaun Magwood of Primitive Success Group, LLC explaining how 2025 solar tax credit programs at both the state and federal levels are making residential solar adoption more affordable and financially strategic than ever.

South Carolina residents can currently access two major tax credits. The federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) allows homeowners to deduct 30 percent of the total cost of a solar installation—including equipment like panels, inverters, and batteries—from their federal income taxes. In parallel, the South Carolina Solar Energy Tax Credit provides an additional 25 percent credit at the state level, which can be carried forward over several years.

Magwood emphasizes how these incentives lower installation costs while enabling long-term utility savings, particularly under net metering South Carolina policies that credit homeowners for excess power returned to the grid. Depending on utility provider, additional rebates or incentives may apply, especially for systems with battery storage.

2025 Solar Tax Credits and Incentives in South Carolina highlights how these overlapping programs create a rare opportunity: a home upgrade that offers both environmental impact and measurable financial return.

About HelloNation

