In Honor of Its 150th Anniversary, BCT - Bank of Charles Town Donates $1,871 to Each of Its Eight Local Non-Profit Partners

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) –BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, through its BCTCares For The Hungry initiative, recently announced it will donate $1,871 to each of its eight local non-profit partners. The funds are a donation committed on April 4, 2021, in honor of the 150th anniversary of the bank's opening.

"Our BCTCares For the Hungry committee wanted to recognize our 150th anniversary by supporting our neighbors, especially those who continue to struggle with food insecurity," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "Our symbolic $1,871 donation, representing the year we were founded, is just one aspect of our commitment to our eight regional charity partners. Additionally, our employees are excited to return to volunteering as each community transitions out of pandemic restrictions."

In addition to this special donation, annual monetary support includes donations from customers, employees, and company match dollars. In addition to monetary support, BCT enables employees to volunteer during company hours. Support will be distributed to local non-profits who directly support the needs of food insecure families. BCT's partner non-profit organizations, representing each community it serves, are as follows:

Berkeley County, WV: Berkeley County Meals on Wheels

Berkeley County Backpack Program

CCAP Loaves and Fishes



Jefferson County, WV: Jefferson County Meals on Wheels

Jefferson County Community Ministries



Loudoun County, VA: Loudoun Hunger Relief

Loudoun Education Foundation – Backpack Program



Washington County, MD: Washington County Commission on Aging – Meals on Wheels

BCTCares is the employee-driven philanthropic arm of the company. It's 2020 "BCTCares For The Hungry" initiative resulted in donations of $35,000 and 5,393 pounds of food collected at its food drive. All funds and food were distributed to its partner non-profits listed above. Stay involved and informed by following its hashtag #BCTCares on social media.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $621 million in assets as of December 31, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

