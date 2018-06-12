In Honor of National Jerky Day Learn to Train Like the Original Cowboy Ninja

As a cattle rancher, beef is a big part of Pekus' diet, and he relies on beef jerky as his go-to snack to stay strong. "It's important to get protein throughout the day, and beef jerky is an easy and delicious way to get the fuel I need to perform at my best," explains Pekus. "Whether I'm working on the ranch, or working out, the nutrients and protein found in beef help me rebuild my muscles and stay energized."

Pekus, known by fans as the "Cowboy Ninja," finds unique ways to train while working on the ranch. Here are his top four tips for staying strong:

Let your surroundings "steer" you

Whether pitching hay or running through the hills of Idaho , leveraging your environment for your workout can be just as effective as (and sometimes more fun than) hitting the gym.



Beef is no bull

Protein fuels and repairs muscles that are broken down during a hard workout.i To make sure you don't feel weak, or even worse – hangry, keep beef jerky on hand. Beef jerky ("nature's protein bar") is packed with protein and 10 essential nutrients.ii Plus, it's easy to throw in your gym bag and tastes great, making it the perfect workout recovery snack!



Strength isn't just physical

High-quality protein provides both physical and mental strength. On the Pekus family ranch, sitting around the dinner table and sharing a healthy beef meal builds family strength, emotional strength and mental strength.



Every little bit counts

You don't have to kill yourself with a daily three-hour workout. When it comes to fitness, it's a cumulative game. Getting in a quick five-minutes six times a day is just as good as a steady 30-minute routine. Pro tip: chasing kids (or cattle) counts too!

Pekus isn't the only one who loves beef jerky. A 2017 Nielsen studyiii found that beef jerky sales growth jumped nearly seven percent over the previous four years. The protein-packed snack is also a favorite with health experts thanks to its strong nutritional profile.

"Beef Jerky is one of the highest-quality protein snacks on the market today," said Jim White, Registered Dietitian and owner of Jim White Fitness & Nutrition Studios. "Fitness enthusiasts can't always make a protein shake or prepare a high protein meal after a challenging workout, which can make beef jerky a convenient post-workout snack choice. It delivers the high-quality protein and essential amino acids necessary to help rebuild muscle."

More information about the ways beef can contribute to physical and mental strength can be found at https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/.

