In Honor of National Plan for Vacation Day, Discover Puerto Rico and JetBlue Invite You to Block Time Off for a Future Vacation

Starting today on National Plan for Vacation Day, through February 10, travelers are encouraged to simply block time off for an upcoming trip. Participants itching for an escape to Puerto Rico can then enter the sweepstakes by following three easy steps after reading the official rules :

Pick any week in 2021 to block on a digital calendar as vacation

Include "Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico " as the subject line

" as the subject line Include [email protected] as a participant on the calendar entry and press send

Three (3) Grand Prize winners will be selected to win two roundtrip JetBlue travel certificates to Puerto Rico (not inclusive of government taxes and fees), plus a 6 day/5 night stay at the San Juan Marriott, a beachside resort in the heart of Condado, with easy access to explore the city or spend time on the beach. Additionally, one hundred (100) participants will receive a goodie bag with travel swag to use once they take a vacation.

"Puerto Rico is a great option for travelers seeking warm temperatures, rich history, abundant natural attractions, delectable cuisine and an international flair," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "The Island is an ideal place to visit when responsible travelers are ready, given the prioritization of health and safety measures and entry requirements in place to ensure a safe vacation."

"As the largest airline in Puerto Rico, we're excited to launch a partnership with Discover Puerto Rico encouraging travelers to choose days for a future vacation to the island," said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. "With so much pent up travel demand, we look forward to welcoming customers whenever they are ready to Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico, knowing they can count on us to deliver a safe travel experience and an award-winning service."

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

