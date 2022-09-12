In Honor of the Biggest Night in Television, eBay & GBK Brand Bar Hosted the Most Anticipated Luxury Lounge of the Season

Taking Place at the Famed Beverly Wilshire Hotel, over $60K in Gifts and Trips were Given to the Celebrity Guests Attending

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 9 & Saturday, September 10 eBay and GBK Brand Bar hosted a two-day luxury celebrity gifting lounge to celebrate the best and brightest in television. The eBay & GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge showcased eBay's unparalleled selection of authentic luxury goods, including handbags, watches, and jewelry – top categories for the marketplace. This year's lounge included Over $60K worth of the year's hottest gifts, trips, luxury Items, and gift cards. Some of the attending guests included Emmy Presenter Angela Bassett, Emmy winners Christian Minkler and Ryan Collins (White Lotus) and Nneka Onuorah (Lizzo's Watch Out for Big Grrrls) as well as Emmy nominees Chris MacDonald (Hacks) and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) as well as stars of Emmy nominated shows such as Tawny Cypress, Steven Krueger, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), 3x Emmy Nominee Danny Strong (Dopesick), Felix Solis and Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark), Nika King (Euphoria), William Standford Davis and Leslie Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy), and Kate Burton (Dropout). Other celebrities that stopped by included Esai Morales, Seri De Young, Daniel Sunjata, Penny Johnson Jerald, Sherri Saum, Myles Yaksich, Laura Niemi, and many more.

Emmy Winners Christian Minker and Ryan Collins (White Lotus) visit the eBay and GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge. Photocredit: Bella Sky Photography.

Held at the elegant Beverly Wilshire Hotel in the heart of Beverly Hills, the celebrity guests and attendees were gifted an eBay gift card to shop its unparalleled selection of authentic luxury goods. In celebration of the 74th Emmy Awards, eBay has curated a unique selection of luxury inventory for fans to shop accessories inspired by the style of the iconic characters from Emmy-nominated TV shows – as well as all-time popular shows – during on onsite sale on eBay.com through October 3rd. Shop the curation on eBay here.

Once inside the lounge, the celebrated guests enjoyed delicious homemade high-quality hummus from Habiza Hummus and were gifted a 6-month supply. Guests were treated to a 5-day African Safari to East Africa by Lush Africa Safaris and the world's only Base-12 Infrasound Scalar Plasma Meditation Technology from The RASHA.

Other brands that were gifting amazing items included delicious food and beverage such as California Caviar Company, Cardinal du Four Armagnac, 21 Rebellion, Calexo's cannabis infused sparkling water, CORE Foods, El Cristiano Tequila, Hertelendy Vineyards wines, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, OREOID custom Oreo cookies, Queen Ann Roasters micro-batch coffee, Thin Energy Hydration, and Umaro Foods plant-based bacon made from red seaweed. There were several art-based companies gifting at the lounge such as 99GENS A.I. generated artwork printing live canvas on-site, Baron-Schrier Photography hand-signed books, and Hobo Queen Art by River Kinney. In addition to the African Safari, guests were also gifted trips by Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic and Premier Luxury Turks and Caicos Resort with a 5-night stay and private villa at Sailrock Resort. Guests were excited to receive beauty products by SalaHime facial gel and Rear Ended "Frame the Booty" athleisure wear, Lash Spell lash and brow products, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, SuperHigh premium haircare and custom suits by Mander by Karn. Luxury home goods such as Bati Goods, Chillax Care high-tech baby monitors, DAVI silk & satin pillowcases printed with art by James Peter Henry, Hitch Bottle & Cup insulated bottles, Schwank Grills portable gas grills, Nicole Sassaman interiors, and travel organizers by Serenity Organizers. Services provided by Melrose Vet, BESTofLEGACY legacy books and sounds by Amplified Entertainment.

As part of his commitment to giving back, GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly partnered with Covenant House California and Worthy of Love to give the celebrity guests attending the opportunity to be educated about the good work they are doing to help so many people in need. Gavin was also honored with the Innovation Award by the Be Great Humanitarian Awards over the weekend at a ceremony celebrating Gavin's giving over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE GBK Brand Bar