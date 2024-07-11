The Biggest Names in Sports Came Out for GBK Brand Bar's Pre ESPY Luxury Lounge Presented by MEND

Taking Place at the Ten Thousand Luxury Residences in Los Angeles, over $60K in Gifts and Trips were gifted to each of the world's top athletes present

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPY Nominees, Presenters, Hosts, Top Athletes, and Olympians received over $60,000 in gifts and trips at the 'GBK Brand Bar Pre ESPY Luxury Lounge Presented by MEND,' at the Ten Thousand Luxury Residences in Los Angeles, which is LA's iconic luxury residences located at the edge of Beverly Hills and Century City. GBK's Presenting Sponsor, MEND, harnesses the power of stem cells and gold nanoparticles to transcend the boundaries of traditional skincare. In addition to products from MEND, this year's lounge provided guests with exciting gifts that included the luxury scenting brand, Aroma360, Fog Crest Vineyard's wines from the Russian River Valley of Sonoma County, Jane Foodie's award-winning gourmet flash-frozen, restaurant-quality meals delivered right to your door, and Savant Power presented a Cync indoor and outdoor smart plug bundle, to make all your home devices smart.

ESPY nominated players from the Oklahoma Sooners softball team (Nicole May, Karlie Keeney & Riley Ludlam) attend the GBK Brand Bar’s Pre ESPY Luxury Lounge Presented by MEND. Photo by Will Roberts.

Some of the guests included nominees from the Oklahoma Sooners softball team: Nicole May, Karlie Keeney & Riley Ludlam, Nominee Jaydin Blackwell, Chuck Liddell, George Karlaftis, Ogbo "Obezzy" Okoronkwo, Olympic Gold Medalists: Greg Louganis, Gil Roberts, Al Joyner, & Willie Gault, Clippers coach Brian Shaw, Carli Lloyd, Tommy DeVito, Dion Dawkins, Brendan Rice, Marcellus Wiley, T.J. Ward, Norm Nixon, Li'Angelo Ball, Eric Metcalf, Rae Burrell, Lexie Brown, KJ Martin, Robert Griffin, Rodney Peete, Christine Williamson, Cat Cora, Eric Dickerson, Rae Burrell, cast from the new hit show, Clipped, and many more.

Invited guests were provided luxurious trips that include a stay and play at the historic La Casa del Camino hotel in Laguna Beach, a 2-night villa stay, with butler service for 4 adults at Raiwasa Private Resort in Fiji, and a luxurious 4-night stay at Sailrock Resort in Turks & Caicos. There were several fashion brands gifting at the lounge including Shari Henry who is making waves with her high-end designs for men and women, Values Driven who promotes a values-driven culture through their clothing line, and Good Quality Human hats, where every lid tells a story with a focus on being a "Lil Different." There were plenty of food & beverage gifts such as $1,000 gift card to Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Incognito's non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cannabis cocktails, Motiv Matcha gummies infused with adaptogens, LA Lakers legend A.C. Green was there gifting his Warrior Energy Drink and Warrior alkaline water, and Xalisco DrinXspirits Tequila Casa Pochteca's high-quality 100% agave tequila. Other exciting items include Glow Pups fun doggy lifestyle brand, the BETTER Foam Roller by Rollga SoCal and many others. Services provided to the talent include on-site tattooing by world renowned tattoo studio Malaka Tattoo Collective located in the heart of Los Angeles, bodywork and stretch performance sessions by LA Bodywork, accent & dialect coaching by Melanie Fox through her Speech Fox program, ghostwriting and publishing services by Action Takers Publishing, and holistic and herbal pet remedies and treatments by veteran and veterinarian Dr. Croom Army Vet. ADM Entertainment provided DJ services for the event.

As part of his commitment to giving back, GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly partnered this event with Animal Foster Network, Foundation for a Drug-Free World, and Watering Seeds Organization a non-profit sports rehabilitation and wellness organization. GBK has given over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.

** GBK is not affiliated with the ESPY Awards in anyway. They simply invite the Nominees, Presenters and other recognizable athletes to their event.

