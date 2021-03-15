In Honor of Women's History Month, GOYA and Hispanic Star Are Releasing An Outdoor Campaign Celebrating Exceptional Latinas

The campaign aims to correct stereotypes and misrepresentation of Latinas by featuring exceptional Hispanic women who are leading the way in a broad range of fields. It highlights the superpower that is at the core of their success and invites all Latinas to reflect on what is their own superpower.

Recognition of the extraordinary contributions of Latinas to the US Economy and American culture is long overdue. Latinas start businesses 6 times faster than any other segment of the US population, and they hold the top spot in virtually all social channels.

On March 31st, Claudia Romo Edelman, creator of the Hispanic Star, will host a panel with a selection of the remarkable Latinas that were featured in the campaign to explore how to accelerate the achievements of Latinas as a whole. Breaking down the barriers such as the Latina pay gap and access to higher education, will not only benefit Latinas, it will benefit everyone in America. "It is hard to believe that Latinas are paid 47% less than non-Hispanic men for the same job," said Claudia Romo Edelman. "Our Latina Superpower campaign does more than advocate for equality. It shines a spotlight on the amazing contribution of Latinas to the progress of our country."

Hispanic Star is proud to be partnering with Goya to make this effort supporting Latinas possible. Goya has been a champion of Latinas for 85 years and has consistently helped bring Hispanic families together.

For more information and to review the complete list of these amazing women, go to http://goya.com/85years

About Hispanic Star

The Hispanic Star is a national collective effort to unify and advance the Hispanic community. It is the largest network of its kind, combining corporate leadership and community organizations at the national and local level to accelerate the upward mobility of Hispanics. At its core, the Hispanic Star is founded on the simple premise that what is good is for Hispanics is good for America. For more information, visit www.hispanicstar.org and We Are All Human.

About GOYA

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

