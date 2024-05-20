IN LANDSLIDE VICTORY, KROGER WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 337

289 Detroit Drivers Are First Group to Unionize at Kroger Fulfilment Center

DETROIT, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landslide victory, 289 drivers at the Romulus Kroger Fulfillment Center have voted by a three-to-one margin to join Teamsters Local 337 in Detroit. This historic vote marks the first group of workers at a Kroger fulfillment center to organize in the U.S.

"Our voices have been heard and we've made history with our win at FC10! We are paving the way for fairness, consistency, job security, and better working conditions not only for ourselves but for future employees," said Alcie Duckett, a Kroger driver who has worked at the fulfilment center since June 2022. "I couldn't be prouder of my amazing co-workers! More workers will follow our lead at other Kroger fulfillment centers."

Duckett and her co-workers have been vocal about their desire for better working conditions and are looking forward to negotiating a strong Teamsters contract that will bring higher wages, better health and welfare benefits, a pension, and fair and consistent work rules.

"I want to thank everyone who contributed to the organizing effort. This victory would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our worker-led organizing committee, Local 337 organizers, and the relentless support from the Teamsters Organizing Department and Warehouse Division," said Local 337 President Todd Lince, who also serves as a representative for the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "I want to congratulate Kroger workers for their commitment to a better workplace. They have set a powerful example for workers everywhere. We are incredibly proud to have organized the first Kroger fulfilment center in the U.S."

Once the election is certified by the National Labor Relations Board, Lince said Local 337 will kick off proposal meetings and begin the bargaining process for a strong first contract that addresses workers' concerns.

"This is a monumental win for drivers at the Romulus Kroger Fulfillment Center and for the entire Teamsters Union. The success of this organizing campaign will inspire other Kroger workers at fulfillment centers and warehouses across the country to follow suit and join the Teamsters," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Kroger workers know their power and are standing strong to secure a better future as Teamsters."

