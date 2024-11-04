In latest interoperability expansion, Epic advances personalized care

Epic now fully supports version 3 of the United States Core Data for Interoperability standards—over a year ahead of the federal government's deadline for doing so.

VERONA, Wis., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With an expanded set of Application Program Interfaces (APIs) available to app developers at no charge, Epic enables healthcare apps to gain a more complete picture of the patient. The new capabilities support version 3 of the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI v3) and reflect the latest chapter in Epic's history of leadership with standards-based data exchange.

Epic's fast-paced rollout of USCDI v3 allows healthcare apps to receive important data elements for providing personalized care. These elements include tribal affiliation, disability status, caregiver relationships, and preferred language. Interventions related to Social Drivers of Health—such as a referral to a homeless shelter —can now be exchanged as well.

"Reliable access to Social Drivers of Health will make a real difference in people's lives. As an example use case, a health coach app could proactively connect a patient to a food bank or transportation assistance program based on data that the app can now receive," said Mike Pontillo, Implementation Executive at Epic.

APIs for accessing all USCDI v3 data elements are available now on open.epic.com—Epic's public, self-service library of over 700 industry-standard interoperability technologies that has been available since 2014. These are free to app developers, and thousands of apps use them to connect with Epic today. In the past year, over 500 billion data exchanges occurred through the connections available on open.epic.

Epic's USCDI v3 rollout occurs over a year before a December 2025 federal requirement to support the new data set. This builds upon Epic's longstanding support of USCDI and other industry standards for interoperability. For example, today Epic supports the USCDI+Cancer program—which includes data elements to further cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research, and care—and TEFCA, an exchange framework that aims to provide a single network on-ramp for advanced healthcare interoperability.

Future expansions of the APIs available on open.epic will support USCDI v4 and v5. Epic commends the federal government's ongoing expansion of USCDI for safe and reliable interoperability to support patient care.

