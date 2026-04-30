In less than 30 days, Michael Arnone's 33rd Annual Crawfish Fest returns to Augusta, NJ (May 29-31, 2026)

Bringing a powerhouse celebration of Louisiana music and culture to the Sussex County Fairgrounds 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ

NEW ORLEANS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized as the country's premier destination outside of Louisiana for New Orleans-rooted sounds, the festival will feature Grammy winners, nominees, and legendary artists spanning Funk, Southern Rock, R&B, Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, Gospel, and Jazz including:

Samantha Fish , performing hits and new music from her newly released album Paper Dolls

, performing hits and new music from her newly released album The Rebirth Brass Band , bringing nearly four decades of iconic New Orleans sound

, bringing nearly four decades of iconic New Orleans sound From Good Homes , the beloved American roots-rock band from New Jersey

, the beloved American roots-rock band from New Jersey Kenny Neal , renowned blues guitarist and torchbearer of Baton Rouge swamp blues

, renowned blues guitarist and torchbearer of Baton Rouge swamp blues Cowboy Mouth , known for their high-energy Southern rock sound

, known for their high-energy Southern rock sound Bonerama , blending rock, soul, jazz, and brass into a signature New Orleans style will feature music from their latest album So Much Love and more

, blending rock, soul, jazz, and brass into a signature New Orleans style will feature music from their latest album and more Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters , delivering an electrifying, dance-driven show

, delivering an electrifying, dance-driven show The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. , performing selections from their Grammy-nominated Stories From the Battlefield

, performing selections from their Grammy-nominated John Papa Gros , showcasing music from his latest release Giants

, showcasing music from his latest release Honey Island Swamp Band , known for their genre-blending "Bayou Americana" sound

, known for their genre-blending "Bayou Americana" sound The Nth Power , a soulful, funky, and genre-defying trio

, a soulful, funky, and genre-defying trio Amanda Shaw , the dynamic New Orleans born Cajun fiddle player with a modern edge

, the dynamic New Orleans born Cajun fiddle player with a modern edge Yarn, performing songs from their latest release Saturday Night Sermon

performing songs from their latest release The Johnny Sansone Band , featuring tracks from the newly released Into Your Blues

, featuring tracks from the newly released The Soul Project NOLA , "ambassadors of funk"

, "ambassadors of funk" Ocean Avenue Stompers , New Jersey based, high-energy brass band

, New Jersey based, high-energy brass band The Joe Krown Trio +1 Papa Mali, performing songs from their latest album Qualified

performing songs from their latest album Anthony Morgan's Inspirational Choir of Harlem will take us all to church Sunday Morning

The Food? Legendary.

Crawfish Etouffee', Boiled Crawfish, Jambalaya, Shrimp & Grits, Grilled Oysters, Po-Boys, Red Beans & Rice, New Orleans Style Fried Chicken, Bread Pudding, Pecan Pie and more. Water and adult beverages will be available to purchase.

It's the kind of menu that transports you straight to the French Quarter and no plane ticket required.

Look for Michael's Jambalaya Mix on Amazon. A Louisiana Certified Product® based upon his made from scratch recipe, blended and packaged in New Orleans.

Single-day passes (Saturday or Sunday); Weekend combos (Saturday & Sunday); Camper only sets on Friday and Saturday evenings, and free Jambalaya Friday evening) 3 day Tent camping or Glamping Tents (1- or 2-bed options with linens) includes admission, with parking at your tent. Kids under 14 are free w/parent. Free Parking. Tickets Available on Eventbrite

Sponsors:

Explore Louisiana, Bud Light, Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group, New Jersey Lottery, The Big Easy Cruise, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Sun Cruiser Vodka Iced Tea, Crystal Hot Sauce, Michael Arnone's Jambalaya Mix, 84RV.com, NÜTRL, WXPN-FM, Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and Rockin' It DME.

Links:

Tickets Available on Eventbrite

Crawfish Fest Website

Sizzle Reel

Low-Res Musicians Photos

Facebook

Instagram

Tik Tok

Stage Schedule

Michael's Jambalaya on Amazon

Pre-fest Artist Interviews may be available on request.

Contact Email: Michele Collins [email protected]

SOURCE Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest