In less than 30 days, Michael Arnone's 33rd Annual Crawfish Fest returns to Augusta, NJ (May 29-31, 2026)
News provided byMichael Arnone's Crawfish Fest
Apr 30, 2026, 07:46 ET
Apr 30, 2026, 07:46 ET
Bringing a powerhouse celebration of Louisiana music and culture to the Sussex County Fairgrounds 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ
NEW ORLEANS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized as the country's premier destination outside of Louisiana for New Orleans-rooted sounds, the festival will feature Grammy winners, nominees, and legendary artists spanning Funk, Southern Rock, R&B, Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, Gospel, and Jazz including:
The Food? Legendary.
Crawfish Etouffee', Boiled Crawfish, Jambalaya, Shrimp & Grits, Grilled Oysters, Po-Boys, Red Beans & Rice, New Orleans Style Fried Chicken, Bread Pudding, Pecan Pie and more. Water and adult beverages will be available to purchase.
It's the kind of menu that transports you straight to the French Quarter and no plane ticket required.
Look for Michael's Jambalaya Mix on Amazon. A Louisiana Certified Product® based upon his made from scratch recipe, blended and packaged in New Orleans.
Single-day passes (Saturday or Sunday); Weekend combos (Saturday & Sunday); Camper only sets on Friday and Saturday evenings, and free Jambalaya Friday evening) 3 day Tent camping or Glamping Tents (1- or 2-bed options with linens) includes admission, with parking at your tent. Kids under 14 are free w/parent. Free Parking. Tickets Available on Eventbrite
Sponsors:
Explore Louisiana, Bud Light, Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group, New Jersey Lottery, The Big Easy Cruise, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Sun Cruiser Vodka Iced Tea, Crystal Hot Sauce, Michael Arnone's Jambalaya Mix, 84RV.com, NÜTRL, WXPN-FM, Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and Rockin' It DME.
Links:
Tickets Available on Eventbrite
Crawfish Fest Website
Sizzle Reel
Low-Res Musicians Photos
Facebook
Instagram
Tik Tok
Stage Schedule
Michael's Jambalaya on Amazon
Pre-fest Artist Interviews may be available on request.
Contact Email: Michele Collins [email protected]
SOURCE Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest
Michael Arnone's 33rd Crawfish Fest will bring the best of this new Season to the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ May 29–31st, ...
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