In Memoriam: Wine Dynasty Matriarch Maddalena Riboli, Passes at 102

Visionary Who Transformed California's Wine Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days shy of what would have been her 102nd birthday, Maddalena Riboli is remembered as a woman who followed her dreams, broke gender barriers, and never settled for anything less than what she believed was right.

Maddalena Riboli Maddalena Riboli Holding a bottle of Maddalena Merlot.

Born on December 7, 1922, in the small agricultural village of Mombaruzzo in Piemonte, Italy, Maddalena Satragni grew up in a close-knit community where hard work was a way of life. Her parents, Katerina and Giovanni, along with her brothers Carlo and Giovanni, cultivated grapes and tended livestock in a town of just 400 people. In 1929, seeking better opportunities, the Satragni family sold their land and embarked on a journey to America. The voyage was emblematic of the immigrant experience—filled with hope, uncertainty, and resilience.

Settling in the Guasti Winery Village in Southern California—a company town founded by fellow Mombaruzzo native Secondo Guasti—the family found a community of Italian immigrants united by shared values. Life in Guasti was demanding but rewarding, and it was here that Maddalena's indomitable spirit and work ethic began to shine. At Chino High School, she excelled academically, particularly in mathematics and science, and was an active athlete in basketball, tennis, and swimming.

In 1944, while driving a tractor on her family's ranch, Maddalena met Stefano Riboli, an Italian immigrant who would become her husband and partner in life and business. Stefano was captivated by her confidence and beauty, recalling how his heart stopped upon seeing her step off the tractor. Their love blossomed, and they married in 1946. A year later, Maddalena established one of California's first wine tasting rooms, creating a direct connection between the winery and consumers.

In the 1960's, she spearheaded the opening of 12 satellite wine tasting rooms in Southern California, making quality wines accessible to a wider audience and setting a precedent for direct-to-consumer sales. Combining her passion for food and wine, she opened the Maddalena Restaurant in 1974, within the San Antonio Winery—the first American winery restaurant, in downtown Los Angeles—offering an immersive culinary and wine experience.

With a keen eye for real estate and viticulture, Maddalena led a 50-year growth plan that expanded the family's vineyards to over 2,000 acres across California's premier wine regions, including Napa Valley, Paso Robles, and Monterey. Her fearless approach to business, coupled with her innovative ideas, not only expanded the family's enterprise but also set new standards in the wine industry.

Beyond her professional achievements, Maddalena was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She balanced her ambitious career with a deep commitment to her family, instilling values of education, integrity, and perseverance in her children—Santo, Cathy, and Steve—who continue her legacy at the San Antonio Winery. Her grandchildren—Anthony, Lisa, Michael, Jennifer, David, Dante, Blake, Christopher, and Alexander—and great-grandchildren—Alena, Sofia, Shane, Devyn, Kathryn, Dylan, and Weston—carry forward her spirit and dedication. They are the living embodiments of her legacy, continuing to innovate and contribute to the wine industry and beyond.

Maddalena lived by the credo: "Work hard, love your family, and always keep moving forward." Her life was a testament to what can be achieved with vision, courage, and an unwavering belief in oneself. Maddalena's favorite saying, "Sempre Avanti," perfectly encapsulates her life's journey. She moved forward with determination, never losing sight of her goals or her commitment to her family and community.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wine division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 2,000 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family-owned producers committed to sustainable and organic practices. In addition, the family owns Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com .

