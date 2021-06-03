In New Book, Net Health Founder Patrick Colletti Shares How Healthcare Leaders Can Reinvent Their Organizations

In his debut book, Colletti shares insights and experiences gained over two decades serving as president of Net Health and taking it from a small start-up to one of the top specialty EHR and analytics companies in the nation. With stories about well-known leaders, cities and organizations, Colletti explores how society often reinvents for the better and reveals how individuals can assess what needs to be "refounded" in their own life.

"Refounders are visionaries that take a different approach, by reimagining existing structures and improving them so they better meet the needs of people today," said Colletti. "Utilizing the raw materials of a company, culture or life, they transform them into something more meaningful."

Using real-world examples, each chapter explores a refounding principle and expands on how to navigate problems, crisis, and difficult situations through the application of those principles. Readers can learn more about:

Tackling Problem Zero: Understanding the practical problem that is threatening your organization's survival (or lack of flourishing) and the steps needed to make it to the other side.

Understanding the practical problem that is threatening your organization's survival (or lack of flourishing) and the steps needed to make it to the other side. Health Equity: How society has created vulnerable populations that are slipping through healthcare's safety nets and what we can do about it as a society.

How society has created vulnerable populations that are slipping through healthcare's safety nets and what we can do about it as a society. Cultural Formation: Ways to create and develop a meaningful organizational culture built on a shared bigger purpose and reinforced by opportunities to be understood and challenged.

"We need resources that can help us transform our organizations and communities," said Josh Pickus, Net Health's CEO. "Patrick's book Refounder does just that in a way that provides new insights that can lead to positive changes across our country. At Net Health, we are all grateful to Patrick for transforming his experiences building the Company into something that can serve an even larger purpose."

Refounder is available on Amazon and Audible and can be purchased directly from your local bookstore.

About Patrick Colletti

Patrick Colletti is a leadership and organizational culture expert, champion for Refounders and author of the leadership book Refounder. He draws on his experience as a technology executive, his business-growth expertise and a passion for company culture to share growth-oriented guidance that challenges social and cultural norms, both in the workplace and in the community. For more information, please visit www.refounder.com.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. We offer EHR software and predictive, actionable analytics for medical specialties, including rehab therapy, wound care, home health and hospice, and employee health and occupational medicine. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Related Links

nethealth.com

