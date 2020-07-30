In Open Letter to the American Public, APhA Trustees Declare: "Simple Actions Save Lives"

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing the continued rise in the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Board of Trustees of the American Pharmacists Association today urged the American public to take the simple actions that save lives: "Wash your hands often, avoid close contact through physical distancing, and wear a face covering."

In an open letter to the American people, the members of the Board of Trustees state, "Pharmacists provide care for patients. We protect the public health in communities across the United States, and we are health care professionals who rely on evidence-based public health guidelines. We ask you to follow the science to protect yourselves, your families, and your neighbors, including those most vulnerable in this pandemic."

The letter continues, "As we look toward a brighter future, we must trust the science. Scientists around the world are racing to develop therapeutic treatments, at-home tests, and vaccines against the coronavirus. Just as the American people have risen to the global challenges facing past generations, if we work together to do what is right, we will end this."

For the full text of the letter, go to: https://www.pharmacist.com/apha-letter-public-during-covid-19-wash-hands-often-keep-physical-distancing-and-wear-mask

