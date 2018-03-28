In Situ Hybridization Market Worth $1.84 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Market penetration of Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) probe in cancer diagnostics is the highest in the current scenario, which is contributing to its largest revenue share. Increasing R&D pertaining to the application of ISH in genetic diseases and testing of infectious diseases is expected to drive the market in the near future. For instance, in 2016, Oxford Gene Technology expanded its portfolio of Cytocell Aquarius FISH probes for pathology.

Browse full research report with TOC on "In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (FISH, CISH), By Type (DNA, RNA) By Product (Instruments, Probes & Kits), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/in-situ-hybridization-ish-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

FISH held the dominant share in terms of revenue as of 2016 owing to increase in its application in molecular diagnostics

The DNA probes segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to extensive usage in clinical research and diagnosis

RNA probes are expected to witness lucrative CAGR in the coming years due to advantages associated with their use such as increased stability and low cost

ISH services are anticipated to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for outsourcing of molecular biology services by researchers and pathologists

At present, the adoption of ISH in cancer diagnostics held the dominant revenue share due to widespread application of ISH probe technology in cancer research and diagnosis

Contract research organizations are expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for molecular and cytogenetic services in clinical studies

Research and diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest revenue share as these systems are most commonly used in diagnosis and research studies for the detection of chromosomal abnormalities in various disease conditions

North America held a majority share of the revenue due to presence of well-established diagnostic companies, coupled with high adoption of molecular diagnostic tools by researchers in this region

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth owing to increase in investments by governments to support the growth of the biotechnology sector

The market is facing extensive competition as there are a large number of players offering ISH probe technology for various applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market on the basis of technology, type, product, application, end use, and region:

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) DNA RNA

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Instruments Kits & Probes Software Services

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cancer Cytogenetics Developmental Biology Infectious Diseases Others

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Research & Diagnostic Laboratories Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Academic Institutes Others

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



