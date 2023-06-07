In-Situ Introduces Aqua TROLL Seven-Port Water Quality Instruments

In-Situ Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 08:35 ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ Inc. is pleased to introduce the Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 Multiparameter Sondes. These seven-port water monitoring instruments expand the company's Aqua TROLL portfolio, which now includes both five-port and seven-port water quality sondes for a variety of surface water, coastal, groundwater and aquaculture applications.

The Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 hold six Aqua TROLL sensors and an automatic antifouling wiper. Both instruments are ideal for long-term continuous monitoring and spot checking in fresh water, brackish water and saltwater environments. And both are part of In-Situ's shared ecosystem of products designed to work together from handheld to cable to communication.

"Today, we're seeing a greater demand for the larger platform across almost every application," says In-Situ Product Manager Steve Sewell. "Water quality monitoring as a whole is evolving. What's considered baseline these days has changed to include more parameters."

A design priority for the Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 was to make the instruments feel like an extension of the portfolio. "We wanted the 700 and 800 to look, feel and function like other products within our water quality family, just in a larger form factor," says Sewell. "Design features will be very similar to a user who's familiar with the Aqua TROLL 500 and 600, and these products interact with the same app, the same sensors—all the things our customers are already familiar with."

Available in vented and non-vented options, both the Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 connect to VuLink telemetry for remote monitoring or the Wireless TROLL Com for communication with a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device using the free VuSitu mobile app. The Aqua TROLL 800 has internal battery power, internal logging and a Micro SD Card for backup data storage.

Brock Houston, In-Situ's coastal application development manager, says reliability, ease of use and reduced maintenance requirements make the Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 the most cost-effective multiparameter options available. "With their proven antifouling technology, they're ideal for marine applications where biofouling can be a significant challenge," he says.

Sewell adds that these new additions to the Aqua TROLL line reflect the company's commitment to simplify water monitoring. "We work to balance users' technical needs with the usability of the equipment," he says. "It's our goal to offer products that make the job easier and deliver the best overall experience. And of course, everything we produce is backed by In-Situ's outstanding field support and customer service teams."

To learn more about the Aqua TROLL 700 and 800 and In-Situ, visit in-situ.com.

SOURCE In-Situ Inc.

