In Stores Now! Kat Von D Beauty Super-Limited 10th Anniversary Collection, Celebrating a Decade of High Performance, Cruelty-Free Makeup

Kat Von D Beauty's 10th Anniversary collection is one-of-a-kind: it was inspired by Kat's 10th Anniversary muses – men and women who redefine beauty and strength. Each muse's name can be found on the 10th Anniversary eyeshadow palette, and you can watch their full stories unfold on Youtube.com/KatVonDBeauty.

"I wanted to tell the story of @katvondbeauty through 10 of my modern-day muses. These 10 muses have blessed me with so much inspiration, not just with their surface beauty, but for what they contribute to the world through their art."

– Kat Von D

Originally launched as a collection of four red lipsticks at Sephora (which sold out immediately), today Kat Von D Beauty has grown to over 350 SKUs sold in 35 countries, winning numerous industry awards along the way for product performance and innovation. Through it all, Kat's core mission of delivering accessible, high performance, vegan and cruelty-free makeup remains the same. Dedicated to fans across the globe, the collection pays homage to the brand's humble beginnings, while sharing a glimpse of what's to come over the next decade.

10th Anniversary Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black ($20) – A fan and industry favorite – and one of the most awarded liquid liners – in exclusive gold packaging.

– A fan and industry favorite – and one of the most awarded liquid liners – in exclusive gold packaging. 10th Anniversary Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Sante Sangre ($19) – One of Kat's favorite shades dressed up in collectible gold studs.

– One of Kat's favorite shades dressed up in collectible gold studs. 10th Anniversary Everlasting Glimmer Veil in Gold Skool ( $22 ) – A new, exclusive shade of Kat's long-wear, weightless formula with a liquid-crystal finish.

– A new, exclusive shade of Kat's long-wear, weightless formula with a liquid-crystal finish. 10th Anniversary Metal Crush Highlighter in Gold Skool ($30) – A single shot of gold-drenched shimmer that you can use anywhere.

– A single shot of gold-drenched shimmer that you can use anywhere. 10th Anniversary Eyeshadow Palette ( $52 ) - 16 bold, colorful shades in matte, metallic and shimmer finishes, with names inspired by the 10 campaign muses and limited-edition packaging featuring new artwork drawn by Kat herself in celebration of the 10th anniversary.

- 16 bold, colorful shades in matte, metallic and shimmer finishes, with names inspired by the 10 campaign muses and limited-edition packaging featuring new artwork drawn by Kat herself in celebration of the 10th anniversary. 10th Anniversary Makeup Brush Collection ($125) – The essential tools to help unleash your creativity with limited-edition gold-tone handles.

– The essential tools to help unleash your creativity with limited-edition gold-tone handles. 10th Anniversary Train Case ( $150 ) – A roomy case with tons of space for your makeup stash, decorated with Kat's original artwork.

– A roomy case with tons of space for your makeup stash, decorated with Kat's original artwork. 10th Anniversary Signed Vault ($348) – Extremely limited quantities of this ultra-special vault are available only on Katvondbeauty.com.

The anniversary campaign features 10 muses of all backgrounds, ages and skin tones, who represent the many faces of Kat Von D Beauty. These are the artists, poets and lovers. The insiders and the outsiders. But if you really want to know who Kat Von D Beauty is, all you gotta do is look in the mirror.

#Vegan! Kat's passion for animals means that all products are 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Beauty 10th Anniversary Collection is 100% vegan. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, #KatVonDBeauty #10YearAnniversary

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY: LONG WEAR. HIGH PIGMENT. FULL COVERAGE.

Kat Von D Beauty was created and launched in 2008. Inspired by the inks of her world-famous tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, Kat created an unstoppable, beloved makeup brand that specializes in long wear, high pigment, and full coverage beauty products that empower you to unleash your inner artist.

In her nonstop pursuit of creating the most perfect beauty products you've never imagined, Kat Von D tests and wears everything she makes, drawing endless inspiration from her experience as an artist, tattooer, musician, animal-rights activist, social media leader, and creator. Praised and cherished for her artistry, authenticity, innovation, and quality obsession, Kat Von D is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the industry.

As a passionate animal-rights activist, Kat Von D is committed to ensuring 100% Cruelty Free beauty and 100% Vegan makeup within her line. In recognition of her work, Kat was the recipient of the Animal Rights National Conference's Celebrity Animal Advocate Award and named Vegan Celebrity of the Year in 2017. Kat Von D Beauty has twice been awarded Best Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Company by peta2 in their Annual Libby Awards.

Kat Von D Beauty is distributed in 35 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Naimies, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

