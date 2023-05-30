In Texas' new tech hub near Dallas, a sprawling French manor with theater, gym, elevator, wine cellar, billiards room, boutique closets and room for horses and Harley-Davidsons

DALLAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury brokerage in North Texas, is proud to represent 233 Woodland Hills Drive, a sprawling, French-style chateau in the heart of Sherman, Texas, less than 75 minutes from Dallas and just 28 minutes from Lake Texoma and its recreational pursuits.

One magnificent manor: Inspired by the great French chateaux, 233 Woodland Hills Drive, in the growing tech hub of Sherman, Texas, near Dallas, is represented by Ota Vozeh and Leigh Calvert of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $3,200,000.
In a gated community and sited on 5.68 rolling acres, the 9,780-square-foot mansion offers five bedrooms and eight baths. It is resplendent in interior details that include colonnades, Corinthian columns, ceilings with groin vaults and domes and a unique manor-house fireplace in the grand foyer. Each room tells a story, augmented by intricate millwork, imported doors, elegant chandeliers and ornate railings.

Gather friends and family in the two-story living room, then challenge them to an after-dinner game of chess in the paneled game room. Feel like Julia Child as you cook in the French-inspired island kitchen for casual meals in the breakfast room and lavish dinners in the formal dining room. Hobbies and passions will be enjoyed in the wine cellar, billiards room, pub-style wet bar and theater-style media room. A convenient elevator accesses both floors.

The spacious primary suite, with a focal-point fireplace in the bedroom and a private balcony overlooking the grounds, is a most relaxing escape. In its sumptuous bath, an arched window of stained glass glows over a soaking tub, while two large closets with boutique-style built-ins provide ample storage.

Health and wellness are yours with the light-filled gym, soothing sauna, sparkling swimming pool and bubbling spa. Even motorcycles will be pampered in a special garage area with a Harley-Davidson theme.

The home, built in 2004, has been meticulously maintained and updated, including a new roof, fresh flooring and replaced HVAC units. The property is zoned for two lucky horses.

Sherman is a charming Texas town that mixes history with high tech. Founded in 1846, today it offers superior infrastructure and an ideal location, directly in the path of the rapid northward expansion of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The largest economic-development project in Texas history is underway in Sherman: Texas Instruments has broken ground on a $30 billion, 3,000-job microchip facility that will be among the largest factories in America. Tech-manufacturing giant GlobalWafers will open a Sherman plant in 2025.

233 Woodland Hills Drive is represented by Ota Vozeh and Leigh Calvert of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $3,200,000. Photos, a video and full details are at briggsfreeman.com.

